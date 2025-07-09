WWE and Universal Studios Reportedly Uniting for Halloween Horror Nights

WWE is preparing to step further into mainstream entertainment with a move that could bring some serious scares. A new report has revealed that the company is expected to team up with Universal Studios to be part of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, one of the most iconic seasonal events in the theme park industry.

According to Fightful Select, an official announcement on the partnership is expected later this month. Talks between WWE and Universal reportedly began in late 2024, and rumors of such a collaboration have circulated among theme park insiders for months.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando is set to run from August 29 through November 2 on select nights. WWE would be joining a major lineup of themed experiences this year, including attractions inspired by Fallout and horror legend Jason Voorhees.

This move marks yet another step in WWE’s expanding crossover ventures under the TKO Group Holdings banner. WWE has already made headlines with its ongoing collaboration with TNA Wrestling, which has allowed talent from both promotions to appear across programming and events. Partnering with Universal for Halloween Horror Nights further reflects WWE’s strategy to place itself within broader pop culture and entertainment spaces, appealing to fans well beyond the squared circle.

