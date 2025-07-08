×
Nikki Bella Teases Full Bella Twins Reunion at WWE Evolution

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
Nikki Bella Teases Full Bella Twins Reunion at WWE Evolution

Ahead of WWE Evolution this weekend, Nikki Bella appeared on “Live with Kelly and Mark” to discuss her return to the ring and hopes for a full Bella Twins reunion. Nikki will be competing in the Evolution Battle Royal on Sunday, marking her most significant in-ring comeback since the 2024 Royal Rumble. Though she has returned without her sister Brie, Nikki made it clear that her WWE journey feels incomplete without her twin by her side.

“Well, she better join me. I mean, it’s the only way I sometimes feel like I can win is if I have her,” Nikki said when asked about Brie potentially joining her. “The fans are speaking really loudly , our Bella Army , they really want Brie back. And I really want her back. I feel like this comeback won’t be complete until the Bella Twins are together. So, it’ll be iconic.”

While there have been rumors Brie is in talks for a return, she has publicly stated that WWE has not yet reached out. Her last match was in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. Nikki, meanwhile, has been back since her surprise appearance in this year’s Rumble and is now taking on a more active role.

Originally, WWE had plans for Nikki to face Liv Morgan in a one-on-one match at Evolution. That storyline was beginning to take shape on television before Morgan suffered a serious shoulder injury that required surgery, forcing the match to be scrapped.

The Evolution Battle Royal will now determine who earns a women’s championship match at WWE Clash in Paris next month. Speaking about the opportunity, Nikki said, “I’m obsessed with Paris. And so to have a championship match at a really big PLE, it would just be incredible. So, I’ve got to win.”

Evolution will emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, marking the return of WWE’s all-women event for the first time since 2018, where Nikki Bella headlined against Ronda Rousey.

