MJF Takes Aim at Hulk Hogan’s Film Career

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
MJF Takes Aim at Hulk Hogan’s Film Career

AEW star MJF is quickly gaining traction in Hollywood, thanks to his role in the praised film The Iron Claw and an upcoming appearance in Happy Gilmore 2. As his entertainment profile continues to grow, MJF recently shared his thoughts on how the acting landscape has shifted for professional wrestlers, crediting current WWE megastars for changing the narrative in Hollywood. However, he did not hesitate to criticize one wrestling icon who, in his view, set the industry back.

During an interview with TV Insider, MJF was asked whether wrestlers are now taken more seriously in the acting world. He pointed to the efforts of several notable names for paving the way.

“It’s easier because of the work that The Rock, Batista and Cena put in,” MJF stated. “Also, I feel so stupid now because Dwayne [Johnson] is also on that list I spoke about earlier too.”

While praising those modern stars, MJF did not hold back in blaming Hulk Hogan for what he sees as a poor standard in the past.

“Growing up, you’re watching these guys break this mold that unfortunately Terry Bollea [Hulk Hogan] created by being one of the worst actors of all-time with Santa with Muscles, Mr. Nanny, and all that genuine garbage,” he said.

MJF remains a central figure on AEW programming and is currently aligned with The Hurt Syndicate, having joined forces with the group during May’s Double or Nothing event.

