Tyler Bate Says He Is “Not Injured” Amid WWE Absence

Tyler Bate has largely been absent from WWE television in recent months, sparking speculation among fans about his status. Despite rumors of a potential injury, Bate himself has clarified that is not the case.

Bate returned from a previous injury during the March 31 episode of WWE Raw, reuniting with Pete Dunne as part of the New Catch Republic. However, the comeback was short-lived, as Bate and Dunne lost their return match to The New Day. Since that loss, Bate has only been spotted in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and on a few episodes of WWE Main Event.

Fans began to wonder whether he had suffered another setback, but Bate recently posted a photo to Instagram with a short and direct caption that shut down the speculation:

“Not injured. Waiting…”

Pete Dunne has also been missing from recent programming, furthering curiosity about the status of their tag team. It remains to be seen when WWE will bring the New Catch Republic back into the spotlight.