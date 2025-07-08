×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Kabuki Warriors Officially Return for WWE Evolution 2

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
The Kabuki Warriors Officially Return for WWE Evolution 2

The road to WWE Evolution took an exciting turn on Monday Night RAW, as The Kabuki Warriors made their long-awaited return to tag team competition. Asuka and Kairi Sane reunited in a surprise moment that instantly shook up the women’s division ahead of the all-women’s premium live event.

The action began with Kairi Sane facing Roxanne Perez in singles competition. Despite a strong showing from Perez, Sane scored the victory with a quick roll-up. But the post-match drama truly lit the fuse. Raquel Rodriguez launched a surprise attack on Sane, with Perez joining in. That is, until Asuka stormed down the ramp to even the odds and rescue her former partner.

Later in the show, the reunion was made official. The Kabuki Warriors were added to the Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Evolution. They will now face current champions Rodriguez and Perez, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, and Sol Ruca & Zaria in what promises to be a high-impact showdown.

WWE Evolution is set for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here is the updated card:

  • NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

  • WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

  • Fatal Four-Way for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

  • Women’s Battle Royal for a WWE Women’s World Championship Match at WWE Clash in Paris

  • Triple Threat for WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

  • No Holds Barred Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy