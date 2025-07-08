The Kabuki Warriors Officially Return for WWE Evolution 2

The road to WWE Evolution took an exciting turn on Monday Night RAW, as The Kabuki Warriors made their long-awaited return to tag team competition. Asuka and Kairi Sane reunited in a surprise moment that instantly shook up the women’s division ahead of the all-women’s premium live event.

The action began with Kairi Sane facing Roxanne Perez in singles competition. Despite a strong showing from Perez, Sane scored the victory with a quick roll-up. But the post-match drama truly lit the fuse. Raquel Rodriguez launched a surprise attack on Sane, with Perez joining in. That is, until Asuka stormed down the ramp to even the odds and rescue her former partner.

Later in the show, the reunion was made official. The Kabuki Warriors were added to the Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Evolution. They will now face current champions Rodriguez and Perez, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, and Sol Ruca & Zaria in what promises to be a high-impact showdown.

WWE Evolution is set for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here is the updated card: