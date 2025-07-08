×
Paul Heyman Returns with a New Title and a New Mission on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 08, 2025
Paul Heyman Returns with a New Title and a New Mission on WWE Raw

Paul Heyman has been given a new title that signals the next evolution of his legendary career. WWE has officially trademarked “The Oracle” as Heyman’s latest moniker, marking his return to Monday Night Raw in a brand-new role.

Once known as “The Advocate” and later “The Wise Man,” Heyman now takes on the role of “The Oracle,” a title that hints at his ability to not only advise but to foresee and shape the future. In this new chapter, Heyman leads a powerful faction featuring Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Following his ousting from The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa, Heyman is now orchestrating a fresh campaign to dominate WWE, already turning heads by taking aim at Roman Reigns. With this new direction, “The Oracle” looks set to leave another lasting mark on the company.

