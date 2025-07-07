WWE Monday Night Raw Results - July 7, 2025

Tonight on RAW, Becky Lynch will be on hand to discuss WWE Evolution 2, El Grande Americano will be in action, Sami Zayn battles Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins takes on Penta, Jey Uso collides with Bronson Reed, Roxanne Perez goes up against Kairi Sane, and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on Netflix!

Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Penta, and The Judgement Day (Roxanne Perez, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) are shown arriving to the arena.

At ringside, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman all make their way out to the ring. Breakker grabs the mic from Rollins and tells the crowd he is the face of the WWE for the next two decades. He says he has a vision for the WWE that doesn't include Sami Zayn. He calls Zayn ugly and says he doesn't like anything about Zayn and Breakker is snapping. Rollins and Heyman look on confused and Breakker says Zayn is irrelevant and has nothing extraordinary about him. He says Zayn has an expiration date and Breakker will make it tonight. He dares Zayn to come out so he can maul him. Heyman grabs the mic from Breakker and gives it to Rollins. Rollins asks Breakker if he's good and then Bronson Reed grabs the mic. Reed says he's the man who beat up Seth Rollins and that he earned Rollins' respect and that's why he's now part of the vision. He calls out Jey Uso and tells Uso he will Tsunami the respect out of him. Rollins gives Heyman the mic and Heyman says tonight The Empire Strikes Back actually, The Empire Strikes First and tonight they'll take out Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and Penta and also takes a shot at Roman Reigns and says he's afraid to come back. Heyman says after tonight, Uso will be MIA like Reigns. Heyman talks up Rollins and says Rollins will destroy Penta tonight. Rollins now gets on the mic. Rollins says everything that has to be said has been said so he welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins and drops the mic and the group leaves the ring.

Finn Balor is backstage shining up all their championship belts. The rest of the Judgement Day is in the clubhouse and Roxanne Perez has a vigil for Liv Morgan. Raquel Rodriguez tells Perez that Morgan hasn't died. She tells Perez to win her match and they leave. JD McDonagh wants to know what's going on with their tag titles and leave to talk to Adam Pearce. Dominik Mysterio gets a cake from AJ Styles and Styles is stalking Mysterio.

Match 1: Kairi Sane -vs- Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez

Sane and Perez circle each other before locking up. Perez punches out Sane and slams her into the corner. Sane slams Perez in the corner face first and Perez comes back and locks Sane in a headlock. Perez slams down Sane by her hair and then rolls her up for a two count. Perez guillotines Sane on the second rope and Sane tries to roll up Perez who counters and rolls up Sane for a two count. Sane attempts another pin, as does Perez and we a get a two count on both. Perez slaps Sane and Sane knocks down Perez with a backfist after hurricanrana-ing Perez. Perez hits a forearm and then slams into Perez off the apron. Back in the ring, Sane climbs the ropes and Rodriguez distracts the ref and Sane allowing Perez to knock Sane off the top rope. Perez jumps on Sane's wrist against the ropes and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, Perez targets Sane's arm and gets her in a bridging hammerlock submission. Sane powers out of it and flips Perez off of her. Sane spears Perez and then takes her down with forearms. Sane hits a flipping neckbreaker on Perez and the runs at Perez and hits a flying forearm to Perez. Perez rolls up Sane and then kicks her in the face. Perez hits a running uppercut on Sane and then a springboard moonsault and covers Sane for a two count. Perez attacks Sane's arm some more and Sane now kicks Perez and Perez hits a DDT on Sane. Perez nails Sane with a cartwheel and leg drop on Sane and covers her for a near fall. Perez throws Sane on the top turnbuckle then climbs up herself. The two punch each other and Sane headbutts Perez off the top rope. Sane comes off the top and hits a forearm on Perez. Sane hits an Alabama Slam on Perez and climbs the ropes. Rodriguez pulls Perez out of the ring and Sane hits a high cross body on Rodriguez. Perez attacks Sane and rolls her back in the ring. Perez goes for PopRox but Sane rolls up Perez and gets the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

After the match, Perez & Rodriguez attack Sane and Asuka runs out to make the save. Asuka takes out Perez and then goes at Rodriguez. Perez gets Asuka from behind allowing Rodriguez to get Asuka. Sane saves Asuka and they both take out Rodriguez and Perez.

Jackie Redmond talks to Sami Zayn backstage, and asks how Zayn is managing everything on his plate. Zayn says he doesn't have to pay full attention on everything because he needs to pay attention to Bron Breakker and it's all he can think about right now and says he'll deal with Karrion Kross later. Scarlett comes up to Redmond after Zayn leaves. Redmond asks her if she has anything to say and she says no and we cut to commercial.

Adam Pearce talks with Ivy Nile, Julius Creed & Brutus Creed talk to Adam Pearce. They are concerned that El Grande Americano is competing tonight. Brutus says that can't be possible because Chad Gable is hurt. Pearce asks what that has to do with El Grande Americano competing. Ivy Nile asks to be on Evolution and in the Battle Royal and Pearce agrees. American Made leave, Kairi Sane and Asuka come in and ask for a match against Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez. Pearce gives them a match at Evolution.

A video package for Nikki Bella plays. She says she wants one more moment to prove herself. She wants her son to see her as a WWE Superstar. She tells us she's entering the Battle Royal at Evolution.

Match 2: Sami Zayn -vs- Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman

As Zayn makes his way out to the ring, Karrion Kross runs out and attacks him. Scarlett gives Kross a pipe and Kross clocks Zayn with it. Officials run out and usher Kross and Scarlett to the back and we cut to a commercial break.

We come back from commercial break and Zayn is pleading with Adam Pearce and the other officials to let him compete. Pearce lets him compete and Bron Breakker comes out with Paul Heyman. The bell rings and Breakker laughs at the condition Zayn is in. Zayn tries to get some punches on Breakker but Breakker dodges the punches and slams against Zayn in the corner. Breakker yells that Zayn is pathetic and then kicks him. Breakker rips off Zayn's bandages and then throws Zayn in the air and lets him drop into Breakker's knees. Breakker throws Zayn across the ring and then runs at Zayn and Zayn clotheslines Breakker down. Zayn elbows Breakker and takes down Breakker with a double axe handle. Zayn comes off the middle rope and Breakker spears him mid air. Zayn crawls out of the ring and Breakker runs across the ring and takes down Zayn again, this time outside the ring. Michael Cole is losing his mind. Breakker throws Zayn back in the ring and splits Zayn in half with a running spear and covers Zayn to get the win.

Winner: Bron Breakker

Adam Pearce talks with The War Raiders backstage. The New Day approach him dressed in black with veils as they're mourning their title loss. The New Day asks for a rematch. Becky Lynch walks by and gives her well wishes to The New Day and then tells them she hates Big E and he was a scumbag and then heads to the ring to address the triple threat match she's in at Evolution.

We come back from a commercial break to see Becky Lynch now in the ring. Lynch goes up against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at Evolution on Sunday and Lynch wants to know how Bayley and Valkyria have a title match against her. Lynch talks about how on fire she is and that's probably why Adam Pearce wants her on the card so bad but she wants to pick her own opponent like Iyo Sky and Tiffany Stratton got to. She claims that Valkyria and Bayley are in cahoots and Bayley comes out to the ring and before she can get a word out, Lyra Valkyria comes out too. Valkyria storms into the ring and asks Lynch why she's being a lunatic. Valkyria says she wants her title back. Bayley says she should be the IC Champ and she isn't because of Valkyria. Bayley tells Valkyria she doesn't need partners or friends but she needs Lynch's championship. Valkyria tells Bayley that she had no part in taking her out and it was all Lynch's fault. Lynch tries to get in Valkyria's head and Valkyria tells Bayley that she's just like Lynch and now Valkyria has to keep that championship from two massive disappointments. Bayley says she's always been a Valkyria fan and always supported her and then calls Valkyria a bitch. Valkyria goes to punch Bayley but punches out Bayley. Valkyria then beats up Bayley and knocks her out of the ring and then hits Nightwing on Lynch and then hits Nightwing on Bayley.

Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed hang out in the locker room. Breakker asks what they're going to do about Karion Kross. Rollins tells Breakker to not worry about Kross and that he did his job with Zayn. Paul Heyman comes by and tells them he just heard that Sami Zayn is out indefinitely after what Breakker did to him. Rollins tells Reed he should do the same to Jey Uso.

We cut to the concession area and Jey Uso is surrounded by YEET-ers and he heads to the ring for his match.

Match 3: Jey Uso -vs- Bronson Reed w/Paul Heyman

Reed goes at Uso at the bell and Uso hits him with some punches. Uso kicks Reed in the corner and Reed stops Uso from whipping him into the corner. Reed takes down Uso with a clothesline. Reed hits a jumping elbow on Uso and tries to splash him but misses. Uso starts with punches and strikes on Reed and kicks Reed out of the ring. Uso runs the ropes and jumps thru the middle rope and takes out Reed who flies over the announce desk. Uso clears the announce desk and Reed gets back on his feet and headbutts Uso. Uso kicks Reed into a chair and Uso superkicks Reed while he's seated knocking him and the chair over. Uso gets in the ring and goes for another suicide dive, and Reed launches a chair into Uso and the ref calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Jey Uso

After the match, Reed Tsunami's Uso twice and officials run out to stop Uso from getting beaten up. Reed leaves the ring as the official check on Uso.

LA Knight cuts a video promo on Seth Rollins and tells Rollins he has a debt to pay him.

A video package for Rhea Ripley plays showcasing how Iyo Sky has a Ripley's number in singles competition.

Match 4: El Grande Americano -vs- Dragon Lee

Americano and Lee run around the ring. They lock up and Americano takes down Lee with a shoulder check. Lee rolls up Americano for a quick one count. Americano takes down Lee and then Lee trips up Americano. Americano covers Lee for a quick one count. Americano rolls around the ring and celebrates. Americano gets splashed on and covered for a two count. Lee puts Americano in a waist lock and Americano armdrags Lee to break the hold. Lee monkey flips Americano who lands on his feet and then is drop kicked by Lee. Americano rolls out of the ring and Lee kicks him onto the announce desk. Lee flies out of the ring into a kick by Americano and Americano pulls Lee out of the ring. Lee is driven into the steel steps and is thrown over the barricades to the time keepers area and we cut to commercial.

Back to the match, Americano has Lee in the corner on the top rope. Lee knocks him off and flips over Americano. Americano climbs the ropes again and Lee catches him and powerbombs Americano and covers for a two count. Lee kicks Americano a couple times and then kicks Americano in the corner. Lee hits a running dropkicks and covers Americano who kicks out at two. Americano chops Lee and then runs to the top rope and comes down throwing Lee to the mat with a blockbuster. Lee is bounced off the top turnbuckle and then Americano gets caught on the ropes. Lee jumps off the top rope landing on Americano's chest. Lee covers Americano for a near fall. Lee flies over the top rope taking out Americano who had rolled outside. Lee comes off the top rope and Americano puts a plate in his mask and hits a diving headbutt and gets the win.

Winner: El Grande Americano

Penta warms up backstage and Paul Heyman comes by and tells Penta he's going to be taken out today. Bron Breakker tells Penta to respect Heyman and Penta screams at Breakker and leaves.

We come back from a commercial and Gunther makes his way out to the ring. Gunther talks about taking on Bill Goldberg on Saturday. He says he has been verbally abusing Goldberg for the last two weeks and Goldberg hasn't retaliated so that must mean that Goldberg is afraid. We see Goldberg rip into the parking lot and make his way out to the ring. He gets in the ring and stands face to face with Gunther. Goldberg yells at Gunther and says they should go at it now. Goldberg knocks the mic out of Gunther's hand and tells Gunther to punch him. Gunther goes to strike Goldberg but Goldberg drops Gunther. Goldberg goes to spear Gunther but Gunther rolls out of the ring and heads to the back.

Penta walks backstage ahead of his match, as he walks he walks by Grayson Waller talking to The New Day. We then cut to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman walking towards the ring for our next match.

Match 5: Penta -vs- Seth Rollins w/Paul Heyman

Penta superkicks Rollins right off the bell sending Rollins out of the ring. Penta kicks Rollins around the ring. Rollins is slammed into the barricades and Penta chops Rollins who now rolls back in the ring. Rollins rolls out of the ring again and Penta goes after him and slams Rollins' head into the announce desk. Penta misses a blow to Rollins this allows Rollins to toss Penta into the time keepers area. Penta hits a headscissor off the barricades on Rollins outside the ring. Penta rolls Rollins into the ring and Rollins starts stomping Penta the second he enters the ring. Penta is choked out in the corner and Penta catches Rollins with a kick and kicks him some more. Rollins kicks Penta and goes for the Pedigree but Penta breaks out of the hold. Rollins is clotheslined out of the ring and Penta flies over the ropes and takes out Rollins and we cut to commercial.

Back to the match, Penta punches Rollins into the corner and Rollins fights back and snapmares Penta and then kicks him in the spine. Rollins uses Penta's mask to wipe his face and then puts Penta in a waist lock. Penta punches Rollins and chops him against the ropes. Rollins is kicked and taken down with a Slingblade. Penta kicks Rollins in the corner and hits a his handstand double boot on Rollins in the corner. Penta goes for the PentaDriver and Rollins powers out of it. Penta hits a backstabber on Rollins and covers him for a near fall. Rollins catches Penta and gets him on his shoulders. Penta fights out of it and is caught by Rollins again, Rollins hits a Gutbuster and then hits a Frog Splash and almost gets the pin on Penta. Rollins goes to stomp Penta but Penta moves. Rollins climbs the turnbuckle, and Penta kicks him while he's up there. Penta runs from the apron and hits a hurricanrana on Rollins. Penta hits the PentaDriver and covers Rollins for a near fall. Penta tries for The Sacrifice but Rollins kicks Penta. Rollins hits a bucklebomb on Penta and Penta flies back with The Mexican Destroyer and covers Rollins who gets his hand on the ropes breaking the pin. Penta goes for another PentaDriver but Rollins slams his head into Penta's groin low blowing him. Rollins hits The Stomp on Penta and gets the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

After the match, Heyman gets on the phone and calls Breakker and Reed to come attack Penta. LA Knight comes running from the crowd and hits BFT on Rollins and runs back into the crowd. Rollins, Breakker and Reed fume in the ring as LA Knight celebrates in the crowd and we get the end credits.