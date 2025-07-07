Jeff Jarrett Calls for X-Pac’s Solo WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Jeff Jarrett has never shied away from giving credit where it is due, and during a recent episode of his My World podcast, he made a passionate argument in favor of X-Pac receiving a solo induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Although X-Pac is already enshrined as part of D-Generation X, Jarrett believes the former Lightning Kid’s individual legacy more than warrants standalone recognition.

Jarrett, a longtime peer and occasional rival of X-Pac, began by reflecting on the early days of Sean Waltman’s career. Long before he became a member of iconic stables like DX or the nWo, X-Pac was gaining attention on the independent circuit as the Lightning Kid. His series of matches with Jerry Lynn pushed the boundaries of what was expected in American wrestling during the early 1990s.

Jarrett pointed out that Waltman's high-speed, high-impact style helped lay the foundation for what would eventually become the X Division in TNA. Even before divisions like cruiserweight or junior heavyweight wrestling became mainstream in the United States, X-Pac was setting the standard for what fast-paced, athletic competition could look like.

His rise continued with a shock victory over Razor Ramon on Monday Night Raw, where he was known as the 1-2-3 Kid. That moment, according to Jarrett, was a game-changer. At a time when large, powerhouse wrestlers dominated the landscape, X-Pac proved that smaller stars could break through and steal the spotlight.

“He was turning heads and making headlines as, truly, a kid,” Jarrett said. “Then, when you look at his entry point into the WWF as the 1-2-3 Kid, and the huge upset he had over Razor Ramon… it was a different era. I know in the 70s it was pretty much a big man’s business as well.”

Jarrett further praised Waltman’s tenure in WCW, where he joined the nWo as Syxx, the faction’s sixth member. His seamless transition between companies and roles, coupled with his resilience in overcoming personal struggles, speaks to both his talent and determination.

“When you kind of think of a trailblazer, somebody who broke the mold, positioned it in a unique way, that 1-2-3 Kid upset can happen anywhere,” Jarrett continued. “He battled some demons, like all of us do in life, but he kept rolling. You look at when he showed up on Nitro, that piece of the puzzle in the nWo, named him Syxx. He was the sixth member. Then, him going back [to WWE], there is a lot of moments that Kid was a part of. So if you know your history, it is absolutely no disrespect to anybody that’s currently in the Hall of Fame, but, my gosh, without question.”

Jarrett concluded by acknowledging that while many legends have already earned their place in the Hall, X-Pac’s journey from underdog to industry influencer deserves to be honored on its own.