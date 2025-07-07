×
Tiger Mask IV Announces Retirement for July 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2025
Tiger Mask IV Announces Retirement for July 2026

A long and respected chapter in Japanese wrestling is nearing its end, as Tiger Mask IV, real name Yoshihiro Yamazaki, has officially announced his retirement. Following his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW’s New Japan Soul event held at Korakuen Hall, Yamazaki revealed that he intends to step away from the ring in July 2026.

Yamazaki is the fourth and longest-tenured wrestler to assume the iconic Tiger Mask persona, a character originally introduced by Satoru Sayama in 1981. The legacy was passed to Mitsuharu Misawa, who performed as Tiger Mask from 1984 to 1990 under All Japan Pro Wrestling, followed by Koji Kanemoto, who took over in 1992 until losing his mask in a high-stakes bout against Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger in 1994.

Yamazaki began his professional wrestling journey in 1995 and has carried the Tiger Mask mantle with pride and consistency for decades. His impending retirement signals the close of a storied era for one of Japan’s most enduring characters. More updates on Yamazaki’s farewell are expected as July 2026 approaches.

