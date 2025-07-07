×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Vickie Guerrero Reportedly Set for WWE Return Soon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 07, 2025
Vickie Guerrero Reportedly Set for WWE Return Soon

Vickie Guerrero, one of WWE's most iconic authority figures and a prominent personality of the late 2000s, is reportedly eyeing a return to the company. According to new details shared by Fightful Select, Guerrero has privately told several people that she is set to make her return to WWE in the coming weeks for undisclosed appearances.

Although no official details have been released regarding her involvement, the timing of the rumors has sparked speculation that she could play a role in the upcoming WWE Evolution premium live event. The all-women's show is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, and would be a fitting stage for Guerrero’s return, given her contributions to WWE’s women’s storylines over the years.

Guerrero became a fixture in WWE after the untimely passing of her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. From 2005 onward, she transformed into a heat magnet, managing talent and serving as the on-screen General Manager for both Raw and SmackDown. Her loud and unforgettable "Excuse me!" catchphrase became one of the most recognized in WWE history.

After departing WWE, she joined AEW in 2020, taking on a managerial role and making occasional appearances on AEW Dark commentary. During that time, Guerrero publicly shared that her work with AEW had strained her relationship with WWE, noting the company had seemingly cut ties with her. However, that rift appears to have healed in recent months, especially after she was seen attending a WWE SmackDown event last September, where cameras briefly showed her in the crowd as a guest.

As of now, Guerrero and WWE have not officially confirmed her return, and Fightful has reported that WWE did not respond to their request for comment.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy