Vickie Guerrero Reportedly Set for WWE Return Soon

Vickie Guerrero, one of WWE's most iconic authority figures and a prominent personality of the late 2000s, is reportedly eyeing a return to the company. According to new details shared by Fightful Select, Guerrero has privately told several people that she is set to make her return to WWE in the coming weeks for undisclosed appearances.

Although no official details have been released regarding her involvement, the timing of the rumors has sparked speculation that she could play a role in the upcoming WWE Evolution premium live event. The all-women's show is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, and would be a fitting stage for Guerrero’s return, given her contributions to WWE’s women’s storylines over the years.

Guerrero became a fixture in WWE after the untimely passing of her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. From 2005 onward, she transformed into a heat magnet, managing talent and serving as the on-screen General Manager for both Raw and SmackDown. Her loud and unforgettable "Excuse me!" catchphrase became one of the most recognized in WWE history.

After departing WWE, she joined AEW in 2020, taking on a managerial role and making occasional appearances on AEW Dark commentary. During that time, Guerrero publicly shared that her work with AEW had strained her relationship with WWE, noting the company had seemingly cut ties with her. However, that rift appears to have healed in recent months, especially after she was seen attending a WWE SmackDown event last September, where cameras briefly showed her in the crowd as a guest.

As of now, Guerrero and WWE have not officially confirmed her return, and Fightful has reported that WWE did not respond to their request for comment.

