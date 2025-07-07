“One on One with The Undertaker!”: The Real Story Behind Teddy Long’s Catchphrase

Teddy Long’s unforgettable catchphrase, “One on one with The Undertaker!”, has become one of the most quoted lines in wrestling history, but the story behind it has never been fully explained until now. During a recent appearance on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that the inspiration came from a moment he simply overheard backstage involving Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon.

According to Long, he was at Madison Square Garden when he witnessed Vince giving his daughter feedback on how to introduce him with more impact and emphasis. “Vince came out and he was talking to Stephanie… and he was telling everybody he wanted a little bit more emphasis on the name, you know, when she introduced him,” Long said. “And I just overheard it, you know. And I didn’t say a word, but I remembered it.”

Later that same night, Long took the advice he had overheard and brought it to life during his on-screen duties as SmackDown General Manager.

“So when I went out that night to introduce The Undertaker, that’s the first thing I remember. Vince wanted that, that high, you know, input. And so I said, ‘One on one with The Undertaker!’ you know,” he recalled. “And I come back by, and he [Vince] looks at me, and he just thumbs up. And I, you know, I keep right on walking. But I came over. I did that myself.”

The phrase quickly caught fire with audiences and became synonymous with Long’s tenure as General Manager. Today, it remains an iconic moment in WWE history, and Long continues to receive admiration from fans who still shout the line when they see him at events and conventions