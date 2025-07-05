×
Saraya Candidly Recalls Lying About WWE Drug Test in New Interview

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2025
Saraya Candidly Recalls Lying About WWE Drug Test in New Interview

Saraya has never been one to shy away from addressing her past, and in a recent appearance, she proved once again that she is more than willing to confront it with honesty and humor.

While playing a round of “Never Have I Ever” with Denise Salcedo, the former AEW and WWE star openly discussed a notorious chapter from her WWE career, her failed drug test and the lie she told to cover it up.

“Yeah, I did it publicly… talking about my drugs and stuff like that, remember that? Yeah, I got fing, I got publicly outed for popping another drug test and I was like, uh… it was a dental surgery… and it wasn’t… I did cocaine, but… yeah, I fed up, I lied, but it’s okay.”

At the time, Saraya had claimed the test failure was due to pain medication following dental surgery. Now, with a laugh and a shrug, she admitted the truth: it was cocaine, and the cover story was a lie.

It was a raw but candid moment that highlighted her ability to reflect on her struggles with a mix of accountability and levity. Years removed from the controversy, Saraya’s transparency and willingness to own her past continue to distinguish her as one of wrestling’s most unfiltered and resilient voices.

