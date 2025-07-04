AEW Dynamite 300th Episode Ratings Dip to Two-Month Low

AEW celebrated a major milestone this week with the 300th episode of Dynamite, but the viewership did not reflect the occasion. Wednesday’s broadcast brought in an average of 584,000 viewers on TBS, a 4.7 percent dip from the previous week and the lowest number since the May 21 episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.16 rating, which marks a 6.7 percent increase over last week. However, despite the rise, the number still ties for the second-lowest rating in that demo since late May.

The show placed eighth on the night among cable originals in the 18-49 demo. The biggest competition came from sports coverage, including the USA vs. Guatemala Gold Cup match on FS1, which led the evening with 1.24 million viewers and a 0.40 rating. ESPN’s MLB coverage also fared better, drawing 1.1 million viewers and a 0.28 demo rating.

Compared to the same week in 2024, Dynamite was down 15.1 percent in overall viewership and dropped 30.4 percent in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers do not include streaming viewership on Max.

