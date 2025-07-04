×
Updated Card For TNA Slammiversary 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2025
TNA Wrestling has made key updates to its Slammiversary 2025 lineup following the latest episode of iMPACT, adding more clarity and excitement to what is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated events. With several title bouts and high-profile singles matches on the card, fans can expect an action-packed night when the show airs live on pay-per-view from the UBS Arena on July 20.

Among the featured matches, Trick Williams will defend the TNA World Championship in a triple threat against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana, while Moose puts the X-Division Title on the line against Leon Slater. In tag team action, a massive ladder match will determine the TNA World Tag Team Champions with The Nemeths, The Hardys, The Rascalz, and Fir$t Class all vying for the belts.

The Knockouts division will be prominently showcased with two major matches. The Elegance Brand takes on The IInspiration for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, and Masha Slamovich will challenge Jordynne Grace or Jacy Jayne in a title bout that will unify the Knockouts and NXT Women’s Championships.

Elsewhere on the card, Tessa Blanchard is set to return to the ring against Indi Hartwell, while Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali will revisit their storied rivalry in a one-on-one encounter.

Current Slammiversary 2025 Lineup:

  • TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

  • TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Leon Slater

  • TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Nemeths vs. The Hardys vs. The Rascalz vs. Fir$t Class

  • TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration

  • TNA Knockouts & NXT Women’s Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace or Jacy Jayne

  • Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

  • Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

