John Cena Vows WWE Retirement Will Be Permanent

John Cena is preparing to close the curtain on his legendary in-ring career, and this time, he insists there will be no comeback. As he continues his “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour, the 17-time world champion made it clear during a recent appearance on This Morning that his retirement at the end of 2025 is intended to be permanent.

Speaking candidly, the 48-year-old opened up about the decision, stressing that he is honoring a promise made to fans at the height of his career.

“I understand the entertainment industry may have set an ambiguous standard about what retirement is. I’m 48 years old, and I made a promise when I started getting success in WWE way back around in 2004. I promised the audience when I felt I lost a step, it was time to step away,” Cena said.

While many legends eventually return for one more run, Cena made it clear that he does not plan to follow that path. “The industry has allowed me to perform in front of crowds, like the crazy crowds in the O2, for 25 years. I just wanted to do something different. No WWE Superstar is ever really retired. So this is for sure the end for me.”