NCW Negdog Championship Wrestling News & Notes: Music & Mayhem 4 Cease & Desist Results, Next Show, more,

Negdog Championship Wrestling drew a good crowd in Hudson, Florida last week. We promoted the event here on the site and even interviewed champion "Cuban Assassin" Fidel Sierra to promote it. So, we thought it would be appropriate to post the results and also mention their next event. A friendly reminder that the photograph used is Natalia Markova.

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**

### NEGDOG CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING'S MUSIC & MAYHEM 4 CEASE

& DESIST BRINGS THE HEAT WITH A DAYTIME SUMMER SPECTACLE AT

CIRCLE S BBQ

**HUDSON, FL - June 23, 2025** - Negdog Championship Wrestling (NCW)

turned up the heat yesterday with *Music & Mayhem 4*, a sold-out daytime

extravaganza held under the scorching sun at the rustic Circle S BBQ in Hudson,

Florida, on June 22, 2025. Fans packed the outdoor venue, braving the

sweltering summer heat for an unforgettable blend of high-octane wrestling, live

music, and comedy, all while the aroma of smoked meats filled the air.

#### Opening Match: Heritage Championship Retained in the Heat

The event kicked off with a sizzling opener as **Slick Nic Swift** defended his

NCW Heritage Championship against **Puerto Rican Bandit Panther

Rodriguez**. The rematch was a brutal clash, with the sun blazing overhead and

the heat from the BBQ pits adding to the intensity. Swift retained his title amidst a

roaring crowd, proving he’s untouchable even in the summer swelter!

#### Heavyweight Division Shake-Up Under the Sun

The BBQ joint buzzed with excitement as **The Irishman Cassidy** took on

**The Real Russian Zolkoff**, supported by **Thee Gulager** and **Colonel

Brute**. With sweat dripping and the odds against him, Cassidy stunned the

crowd with an upset victory over Zolkoff, cementing his place in the Heavyweight

Division. The sun wasn’t the only thing shining bright after that match!

#### Women’s Three-Way War on the Pavement

The women’s division turned up the heat in a thrilling three-way bout featuring

**Chellez Reign**, **Carolina Cruz**, and **Aleah James**. With the ground

radiating heat from the relentless sun, James fought off double-team attacks to

claim victory, her resilience shining as brightly as the midday sun. She’s now a

force to watch in NCW!

#### Fight Night Championship Controversy in the Daylight

The NCW Fight Night Championship match saw **Lockjaw**, guided by **The

Coqui Connection’s Michael El Reyy**, dominate **Tommy Burnz** in the

oppressive heat. Victory seemed certain, until El Reyy’s interference backfired,

leading to a disqualification loss for Lockjaw. Did El Reyy’s misstep under the

blazing sun cost his champion the title? Fans are still debating!

#### Morrison’s Quick Victory

**Mr. Love Me Two Times James Morrison** made quick work of **Gulager

#0003**, securing a decisive win as the heat index soared. His dominance on the

NCW roster remains unshaken, even with the sun beating down.

#### Main Event: A Cunning Champion in the Summer Heat

The main event brought pure chaos as **The Cuban Assassin Fidel Sierra**,

alongside the first lady of wrestling, **Fantasy**, defended his NCW Heavyweight

Championship against **Ricky Love**. With the sun beating down on the ring set

up in the BBQ joint's newly upgraded event center and defeat closing in, Sierra

pulled a masterful trick: tossing the belt to Love and collapsing dramatically.

Referee **Dom Coco** turned to see Love with the belt and called a DQ,

assuming foul play. Commissioner **Negdog** upheld the ruling, and Sierra

retained his title in a finish that’ll be the talk of the summer!

#### Krieger vs. Strange: An All-Out War at the BBQ

In a brutal showdown, **The Iron Keiser Krieger** battled **Insane John

Strange** amidst the sweltering heat. After a fierce exchange, Strange emerged

victorious, fanning the flames of their rivalry as the crowd cheered from the

shaded areas.

#### Entertainment Extravaganza Under the Sun

*Music & Mayhem 4* wasn’t just about wrestling, it was a full summer party!

**Hair Of The Dog** rocked the crowd from a stage near the BBQ pits, their

music blending with the sizzle of grilling meats. Comedians **Lawrence Green**

and **Jav Stop Playin** had the crowd in stitches from a shaded tent near the

outdoor bar, while hip-hop artists hyped the crowd with beats that mixed with the

aroma of barbecue.

#### A Season Finale for the Ages

NCW’s *Music & Mayhem 4* delivered a knockout day of wrestling and

entertainment, all set against the lively backdrop of a sweltering summer day at a

bustling BBQ joint. With the sun high, the grills hot, and the action hotter than

ever, fans are already anticipating NCW’s next move.

**About Negdog Championship Wrestling:**

Negdog Championship Wrestling is a leading wrestling promotion based in

Tampa, FL, renowned for its electrifying events and top-tier talent.