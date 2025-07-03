NCW Negdog Championship Wrestling News & Notes: Music & Mayhem 4 Cease & Desist Results, Next Show, more,

Negdog Championship Wrestling drew a good crowd in Hudson, Florida last week. We promoted the event here on the site and even interviewed champion "Cuban Assassin" Fidel Sierra to promote it. So, we thought it would be appropriate to post the results and also mention their next event. A friendly reminder that the photograph used is Natalia Markova.
### NEGDOG CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING'S MUSIC & MAYHEM 4 CEASE
& DESIST BRINGS THE HEAT WITH A DAYTIME SUMMER SPECTACLE AT
CIRCLE S BBQ
**HUDSON, FL - June 23, 2025** - Negdog Championship Wrestling (NCW)
turned up the heat yesterday with *Music & Mayhem 4*, a sold-out daytime
extravaganza held under the scorching sun at the rustic Circle S BBQ in Hudson,
Florida, on June 22, 2025. Fans packed the outdoor venue, braving the
sweltering summer heat for an unforgettable blend of high-octane wrestling, live
music, and comedy, all while the aroma of smoked meats filled the air.
#### Opening Match: Heritage Championship Retained in the Heat
The event kicked off with a sizzling opener as **Slick Nic Swift** defended his
NCW Heritage Championship against **Puerto Rican Bandit Panther
Rodriguez**. The rematch was a brutal clash, with the sun blazing overhead and
the heat from the BBQ pits adding to the intensity. Swift retained his title amidst a
roaring crowd, proving he’s untouchable even in the summer swelter!
#### Heavyweight Division Shake-Up Under the Sun
The BBQ joint buzzed with excitement as **The Irishman Cassidy** took on
**The Real Russian Zolkoff**, supported by **Thee Gulager** and **Colonel
Brute**. With sweat dripping and the odds against him, Cassidy stunned the
crowd with an upset victory over Zolkoff, cementing his place in the Heavyweight
Division. The sun wasn’t the only thing shining bright after that match!
#### Women’s Three-Way War on the Pavement
The women’s division turned up the heat in a thrilling three-way bout featuring
**Chellez Reign**, **Carolina Cruz**, and **Aleah James**. With the ground
radiating heat from the relentless sun, James fought off double-team attacks to
claim victory, her resilience shining as brightly as the midday sun. She’s now a
force to watch in NCW!
#### Fight Night Championship Controversy in the Daylight
The NCW Fight Night Championship match saw **Lockjaw**, guided by **The
Coqui Connection’s Michael El Reyy**, dominate **Tommy Burnz** in the
oppressive heat. Victory seemed certain, until El Reyy’s interference backfired,
leading to a disqualification loss for Lockjaw. Did El Reyy’s misstep under the
blazing sun cost his champion the title? Fans are still debating!
#### Morrison’s Quick Victory
**Mr. Love Me Two Times James Morrison** made quick work of **Gulager
#0003**, securing a decisive win as the heat index soared. His dominance on the
NCW roster remains unshaken, even with the sun beating down.
#### Main Event: A Cunning Champion in the Summer Heat
The main event brought pure chaos as **The Cuban Assassin Fidel Sierra**,
alongside the first lady of wrestling, **Fantasy**, defended his NCW Heavyweight
Championship against **Ricky Love**. With the sun beating down on the ring set
up in the BBQ joint's newly upgraded event center and defeat closing in, Sierra
pulled a masterful trick: tossing the belt to Love and collapsing dramatically.
Referee **Dom Coco** turned to see Love with the belt and called a DQ,
assuming foul play. Commissioner **Negdog** upheld the ruling, and Sierra
retained his title in a finish that’ll be the talk of the summer!
#### Krieger vs. Strange: An All-Out War at the BBQ
In a brutal showdown, **The Iron Keiser Krieger** battled **Insane John
Strange** amidst the sweltering heat. After a fierce exchange, Strange emerged
victorious, fanning the flames of their rivalry as the crowd cheered from the
shaded areas.
#### Entertainment Extravaganza Under the Sun
*Music & Mayhem 4* wasn’t just about wrestling, it was a full summer party!
**Hair Of The Dog** rocked the crowd from a stage near the BBQ pits, their
music blending with the sizzle of grilling meats. Comedians **Lawrence Green**
and **Jav Stop Playin** had the crowd in stitches from a shaded tent near the
outdoor bar, while hip-hop artists hyped the crowd with beats that mixed with the
aroma of barbecue.
#### A Season Finale for the Ages
NCW’s *Music & Mayhem 4* delivered a knockout day of wrestling and
entertainment, all set against the lively backdrop of a sweltering summer day at a
bustling BBQ joint. With the sun high, the grills hot, and the action hotter than
ever, fans are already anticipating NCW’s next move.
