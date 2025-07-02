The Miz Returning to WWE Following American Gladiators Filming

The Miz is expected to return to WWE television in the near future following his stint away from the ring to work on a major television project.

The former WWE Champion has been absent since May after being tapped as the host of Amazon Prime’s reboot of American Gladiators. According to Bryan Alvarez, filming for two full seasons of the series has now been completed, which clears the way for The Miz’s return to WWE.

“Gladiators has finished up filming two seasons, it’ll debut later this year. Miz should be back soon,” Alvarez shared with subscribers on X.

Before stepping away from WWE, The Miz was engaged in a storyline with Aleister Black. His most recent match aired on the May 2 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he was defeated by Black in under ten minutes.

The American Gladiators reboot will also feature a number of familiar faces from the wrestling world. The Hollywood Reporter previously revealed that AEW’s Wardlow, former NWA star Kamille, Eric Bugenhagen (formerly known as Rick Boogs), Jessica Roden, and Jessie Godderz are among the 16 individuals cast as Gladiators.