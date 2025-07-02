Darby Allin’s AEW Return Imminent After Mount Everest Expedition

After spending the first half of 2025 away from the spotlight, Darby Allin is now reportedly on the verge of making his return to All Elite Wrestling. According to Fightful Select, Allin’s comeback is considered “imminent,” sparking buzz among AEW fans eager to see the former TNT Champion back in action.

Allin has not appeared on AEW programming at all this year, taking time away from wrestling to complete his long-planned climb of Mount Everest. The expedition had originally been scheduled for 2024 but was postponed following an injury. The climb has kept him out of the ring for several months, but the report indicates he came out of the adventure “relatively unscathed.”

While AEW initially hoped Allin could be part of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, his return timeline did not align with that event. However, insiders now expect him back very soon, with some sources saying they would be “shocked” if Allin is not involved in AEW All In: Texas on July 12 in some form.

At this time, there are no confirmed creative plans for his return, but with the pay-per-view quickly approaching, fans should not be surprised if Allin shows up in a major way.

