Hulk Hogan Shuts Down Health Rumors With New Photo and Message

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has surfaced on social media with a new photo that has sparked a fresh wave of discussion among fans. In the image, Hogan is flexing and looking upbeat as he promotes the upcoming launch of his new business venture, Hogan’s Slam Sports Bar. The post stands in sharp contrast to a series of recent alarming rumors about his health.

Over the past several days, longtime Hogan associate and controversial radio host Bubba the Love Sponge has been publicly claiming that Hogan recently underwent a heart procedure and was briefly placed on a ventilator. Bubba also described Hogan as being in “a massive decline,” citing back problems and other health concerns. His comments quickly went viral, especially in light of Hogan’s uncharacteristic absence from social media in recent weeks.

However, Hogan’s team was quick to address the speculation. Speaking to TMZ, a representative for Hogan denied the most dramatic elements of Bubba’s claims. The rep explained that Hogan had simply undergone standard medical checks and was already up and moving around. They made it clear that he was never in critical condition and called the radio host’s remarks a gross exaggeration.

Despite the denial, Bubba has not backed down from his version of events. But Hogan’s new post, which includes the message “Pumped and ready for the grand opening of @hulkhogansslamsportsbar! Stay tuned for the big date!”, seems to be Hogan’s own way of putting the rumors to rest.

The sports bar, located directly across from Madison Square Garden in New York City, is part of Hogan’s ongoing business expansion, which also includes plans for a new wrestling league called Real American Freestyle. While he has yet to resume public appearances, the upbeat tone of the post suggests Hogan is looking ahead to his next chapter.