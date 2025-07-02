×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Hulk Hogan Shuts Down Health Rumors With New Photo and Message

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2025
Hulk Hogan Shuts Down Health Rumors With New Photo and Message

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has surfaced on social media with a new photo that has sparked a fresh wave of discussion among fans. In the image, Hogan is flexing and looking upbeat as he promotes the upcoming launch of his new business venture, Hogan’s Slam Sports Bar. The post stands in sharp contrast to a series of recent alarming rumors about his health.

Over the past several days, longtime Hogan associate and controversial radio host Bubba the Love Sponge has been publicly claiming that Hogan recently underwent a heart procedure and was briefly placed on a ventilator. Bubba also described Hogan as being in “a massive decline,” citing back problems and other health concerns. His comments quickly went viral, especially in light of Hogan’s uncharacteristic absence from social media in recent weeks.

However, Hogan’s team was quick to address the speculation. Speaking to TMZ, a representative for Hogan denied the most dramatic elements of Bubba’s claims. The rep explained that Hogan had simply undergone standard medical checks and was already up and moving around. They made it clear that he was never in critical condition and called the radio host’s remarks a gross exaggeration.

Despite the denial, Bubba has not backed down from his version of events. But Hogan’s new post, which includes the message “Pumped and ready for the grand opening of @hulkhogansslamsportsbar! Stay tuned for the big date!”, seems to be Hogan’s own way of putting the rumors to rest.

The sports bar, located directly across from Madison Square Garden in New York City, is part of Hogan’s ongoing business expansion, which also includes plans for a new wrestling league called Real American Freestyle. While he has yet to resume public appearances, the upbeat tone of the post suggests Hogan is looking ahead to his next chapter.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

July 2, 2025 at

Ontario, California, USA

Hashtag: #collision

AEW Dynamite

July 2, 2025 at

Ontario, California, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#dynamite

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy