Brock Lesnar Spotted in Peak Condition Amid WWE Absence

Brock Lesnar may have disappeared from WWE television for nearly a year, but a new image has fans buzzing about a possible return. The former WWE and UFC Champion was recently photographed in peak physical condition while posing with a fan at a gym. The photo quickly made the rounds on social media and shows Lesnar looking every bit as intimidating as ever.

Since his name surfaced in the Janel Grant lawsuit involving Vince McMahon earlier this year, Lesnar has remained largely out of the public eye. Although his name was eventually removed from legal filings, WWE has opted to keep him off programming during the ongoing legal proceedings.

This gym sighting is not the first time Lesnar has been spotted in public in 2025. Back in February, he was seen dining at a steakhouse in Austin, Texas. When asked by a fan about returning to WWE, Lesnar kept things vague, simply responding, “We’ll see.”

Lesnar’s last WWE appearance came at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes and offered a rare gesture of respect by raising Rhodes’ hand after the match. While his future in WWE remains uncertain, Lesnar clearly has not stepped away from the gym, hinting that if the call comes, he could return to the ring without missing a step.