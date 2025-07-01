×
Jarrett Says Hulk Hogan “Manipulated” Dixie Carter During TNA Run

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2025
Jeff Jarrett has not held back when reflecting on Hulk Hogan’s time in TNA Wrestling. Speaking candidly on his latest podcast episode, the WWE Hall of Famer revisited Hogan’s influence during his run in the company, particularly addressing the longstanding claim that Hogan had creative control in his contract. Jarrett made it clear that, in his view, the impact of that arrangement was detrimental.

“Well, Hulk Hogan had creative control, folks. It’s just a bunch of bullsh*t. The manipulation that guy did to Dixie Carter and Dixie, look, she has to take full responsibility. She didn’t know what she was signing up for but, the results speaks for it all. Yes, he put himself on every show. It’s a bunch of crap if you say anything different. He had creative control and he would be on the shows when he wanted to be on the shows. End of story.”

Jarrett had previously criticized Hogan’s lack of understanding of TNA's identity, especially when it came to removing the six-sided ring , a change that symbolized a larger shift away from what made the company unique at the time.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by My World with Jeff Jarrett (@myworldpod)

