Tay Melo Hopes AEW Introduces Women’s Tag Titles Soon

Tay Melo is back in AEW and already has her sights set on championship gold. Following her return to the ring last month and reuniting with long-time tag partner Anna Jay, Melo shared her hopes that AEW will soon introduce Women’s Tag Team titles, a goal that aligns with Tony Khan’s reported plans.

According to recent reports, AEW quietly had Women’s Tag Team title belts made over a year ago. Though they have yet to be unveiled, Khan previously mentioned that AEW’s women’s division boasts several strong tag teams, and TayJay would certainly be among the top contenders if the titles are introduced.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo at AnimeVerse Fest this past weekend, Melo expressed her excitement to be back and her ambition to chase those potential titles with Anna Jay.

“I’m definitely happy to be back with Anna. Looking forward for what’s going to happen in AEW with me. I don’t know much, but I’m so happy,” Melo said. “I have been reading about the titles, the tag titles, so maybe it’s in the future , who knows? TayJay is here and we’re waiting for it. We have been working together since day one. So it’s a dream for us. If it happens, we’re here and we’re coming for it.”

Melo, who welcomed her first child with Sammy Guevara in 2023, is now focused on reclaiming her in-ring edge and competing at AEW’s increasingly competitive level.

“I feel like right now, I want to get in the ring. I want to get reps. I want to put myself out there. I want to prove to myself and to people that I can still do it , that I can wrestle in this top level,” she explained.

“Because that’s what AEW is right now. You know, everybody’s wrestling like in a crazy level. It’s so high, the bar is so high. I just want to keep proving myself right now. I want to [have] great matches. I want to do street fights. I want to wrestle everybody. We have Thekla now too. I didn’t wrestle Toni Storm yet. So, like, there’s so much to do. So much , and I want it all. I just want it all.”