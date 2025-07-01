Idris Elba Says He’s Ready for WWE: “Bring It On, Baby”

Idris Elba and John Cena are reuniting for another explosive showdown, this time in Amazon Prime Video’s high-octane action-comedy Heads of State. The film, set to premiere on July 2, sees the Hollywood heavyweights team up once more, following their previous on-screen clash in The Suicide Squad, where they battled both each other and a monstrous threat alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

In Heads of State, Elba and Cena are thrust into a chaotic mission to save the world, blending over-the-top action with plenty of laughs in a politically charged adventure. The film marks yet another crossover moment for Cena, who balances his Hollywood projects with his current reign as WWE Champion.

While promoting the movie, Elba was asked by the Associated Press whether he would consider stepping into the WWE ring. His response was enthusiastic and to the point:

“Yes. Bring it on, baby.”

Meanwhile, John Cena is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his championship reign, as he is scheduled to defend the WWE Title at SummerSlam against the man he defeated at WrestleMania 41, the 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes.