×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Idris Elba Says He’s Ready for WWE: “Bring It On, Baby”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2025
Idris Elba Says He’s Ready for WWE: “Bring It On, Baby”

Idris Elba and John Cena are reuniting for another explosive showdown, this time in Amazon Prime Video’s high-octane action-comedy Heads of State. The film, set to premiere on July 2, sees the Hollywood heavyweights team up once more, following their previous on-screen clash in The Suicide Squad, where they battled both each other and a monstrous threat alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

In Heads of State, Elba and Cena are thrust into a chaotic mission to save the world, blending over-the-top action with plenty of laughs in a politically charged adventure. The film marks yet another crossover moment for Cena, who balances his Hollywood projects with his current reign as WWE Champion.

While promoting the movie, Elba was asked by the Associated Press whether he would consider stepping into the WWE ring. His response was enthusiastic and to the point:

“Yes. Bring it on, baby.”

Meanwhile, John Cena is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his championship reign, as he is scheduled to defend the WWE Title at SummerSlam against the man he defeated at WrestleMania 41, the 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#dynamite

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy