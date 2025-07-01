×
SPOILERS For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2025
SPOILERS For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE held a taped edition of NXT for the July 1 episode last week at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The matches were filmed immediately following the live June 24 broadcast. Below are the spoiler results from the upcoming show:

Joe Hendry scored a victory over Wes Lee in singles competition, continuing to build momentum in his NXT run.

Myles Borne picked up a win against Lexis King, who has struggled to gain footing in recent weeks.

Yoshiki Inamura defeated Jasper Troy in a hard-hitting bout that showcased both men's power and resilience.

In tag team action, the pairing of Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley secured a win over Sol Ruca and Zaria, proving to be a dominant duo in the division.

Lainey Reid pulled off a notable win against Thea Hail, who has been dealing with recent setbacks in her NXT journey.

WWE Reportedly Signs Another AAA Star

Another prominent name from Lucha Libre AAA may be joining WWE's growing roster, as La Hiedra is reportedly telling those close to her that …

Ben Kerin Jul 01, 2025

