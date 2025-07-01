SPOILERS For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE held a taped edition of NXT for the July 1 episode last week at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The matches were filmed immediately following the live June 24 broadcast. Below are the spoiler results from the upcoming show:

Joe Hendry scored a victory over Wes Lee in singles competition, continuing to build momentum in his NXT run.

Myles Borne picked up a win against Lexis King, who has struggled to gain footing in recent weeks.

Yoshiki Inamura defeated Jasper Troy in a hard-hitting bout that showcased both men's power and resilience.

In tag team action, the pairing of Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley secured a win over Sol Ruca and Zaria, proving to be a dominant duo in the division.

Lainey Reid pulled off a notable win against Thea Hail, who has been dealing with recent setbacks in her NXT journey.