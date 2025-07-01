WWE Reportedly Signs Another AAA Star

Another prominent name from Lucha Libre AAA may be joining WWE's growing roster, as La Hiedra is reportedly telling those close to her that she now needs to run her future dates past WWE. While not officially confirmed, this development strongly suggests she has signed with the company.

La Hiedra has long been a regular fixture in AAA and is widely recognized as one of the standout women in Mexican wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that she is under contract with WWE, though neither WWE nor AAA have publicly confirmed the signing at this time.

The report comes from Fightful Select, which noted that the news was first shared via Fightful’s Spanish-language outlets on Facebook and Instagram. It also follows ongoing speculation around WWE’s interest in AAA talent, with names like Psycho Clown and Octagon Jr. also believed to be heading to WWE.

With WWE’s acquisition of AAA having brought the promotions closer together, further signings from AAA may soon be revealed as WWE continues expanding its global talent pool.

