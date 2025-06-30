John Cena Could Be Getting New Theme Music During Retirement Reign

John Cena might be preparing to freshen up his legendary WWE entrance music. Following his successful Undisputed WWE Championship defense against CM Punk at Night of Champions in Riyadh, a subtle online tease has fans wondering if a new theme is on the horizon.

Cena has used his iconic “The Time Is Now” theme since 2005, taken from his 2004 album You Can’t See Me. However, that long-standing entrance track could be getting a major upgrade, thanks to acclaimed producer Metro Boomin.

Metro, who has previously expressed interest in crafting a WWE theme for Jacob Fatu and even contributed the official song for WWE Bad Blood in 2024, recently posted a cryptic image that has sparked speculation. The June 29 tweet included a shot of his studio setup, with a Cena-style United States Championship belt from the rapper’s Word Life era sitting prominently in the frame. While the tweet was left without a caption, the implication was clear: something involving Cena might be cooking.

The monitor in the photo showed an open music project, though no further details were revealed. Metro Boomin has also hinted at interest in working on an updated theme for Judgment Day, suggesting he has several WWE projects in mind.

Whether or not Cena actually debuts a new theme during his retirement tour remains to be seen, but fans are certainly paying close attention!

