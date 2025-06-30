Tonight's WWE Raw Preview - Fallout from Night of Champions

The June 30, 2025 edition of Monday Night Raw is set to deliver a loaded episode as the fallout from WWE’s Night of Champions Premium Live Event takes center stage. With major implications coming out of the weekend’s action, WWE has lined up several high-stakes matches and segments to keep fans engaged throughout the night.

Rhea Ripley is slated to open the show after a hard-fought victory over Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions. With momentum on her side, all eyes are on Ripley as she steps into the spotlight to address the WWE Universe.

Later in the night, the WWE World Tag Team Championships will be on the line as The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defend their titles against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. With both teams known for their fast-paced, high-impact style, the outcome is far from predictable.

Sheamus and Rusev will settle a brewing rivalry that has reignited in recent weeks. The two heavy-hitters are no strangers to each other, and fans can expect a brutal, physical showdown when they meet one-on-one in the ring.

The action continues as Sami Zayn teams up with Penta to take on the powerhouse pairing of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This tag team match promises a mix of speed, strength, and unpredictability as these four talents collide.

Elsewhere on the card, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is expected to address his upcoming clash with Goldberg. With tensions rising ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event, the champion is sure to deliver a bold statement.

Rounding out the night, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will deliver an important update regarding Evolution 2. With the event fast approaching, their announcement could set the tone for what fans can expect from the big event.

Confirmed lineup for WWE Raw on June 30, 2025: