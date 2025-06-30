×
WWE Fans Chant for ‘One More Match’ but Triple H Says Absolutely Not

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 30, 2025
Paul “Triple H” Levesque has officially closed the door on any chance of returning to the ring. During the WWE Night of Champions post-show press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the WWE Chief Content Officer addressed fans directly after they erupted into chants of “One more match!” hoping for one final appearance from the Hall of Famer.

Triple H, who stepped away from in-ring action in 2022 after suffering a life-threatening cardiac event that led to emergency surgery, responded with conviction, putting the matter to rest once and for all.

“You can chant that all you want, there ain’t one more match in this,” Triple H stated firmly. “You know how they say, ‘if it’s the last thing I do?’ It would be the last thing I do.”

Although fans in Saudi Arabia still recall his last singles bout in the country against Randy Orton with great fondness, the man now leading WWE’s creative vision made it crystal clear that his wrestling career is finished.

