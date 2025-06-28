Sami Zayn Scores Win Over Karrion Kross at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh

Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

We see a WWE Evolution 2025 promotional trailer for the returning all-women's premium live event scheduled for July 13 in Atlanta, GA. Once it wraps up, we see the events that led to our next match of the evening, as it's time for Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn.

"Fall and pray!" plays as Kross and Scarlett make their entrance. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Sami Zayn's theme hits and the adopted hometown favorite in Saudi Arabia comes out wearing Saudi-garb like the last time he wrestled for WWE in "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Zayn gets a huge reaction coming out, and looks pumped up and ready to go. Kross has an evil smirk on his face the entire time he watches Zayn make his way to and eventually settle inside the ring. Zayn's music fades down and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. They lock up, and Kross backs him to the corner.

Zayn turns him around and backs up. They lock up again, and Kross backs him to the corner. Zayn shoves Kross back, and Kross looks impressed. Kross has been waiting for Zayn to get more aggressive for weeks. Kross knees Zayn in the midsection and punches him down before laying in some stomps.

Zayn ducks a clothesline and chops the chest. Zayn lays in some forearms before backing up. Zayn whips Kross into the ropes, but Kross holds on to avoid him. Zayn charges and clotheslines him over the top rope. Zayn then feigns a dive when Kross backs away. Scarlett whispers some instructions to Kross.

Kross pulls Zayn out of the ring and stuns him with a forearm to the head. Kross sends him into the barricade, but Zayn counters by leaping onto the barricade and hitting a moonsault block. Zayn gets Kross in the ring. Kross stuns Zayn with a Doomsday Saito. Kross hooks the head with his boots and twists the neck.

Kross backs Zayn into the ropes and forearms him a few times. Kross sends him into the ropes for a back elbow. Scarlett likes what she sees from ringside. Kross takes some time to gloat before covering for a one-count. Kross chokes Zayn on the middle rope. The referee backs Kross away. Scarlett taunts Zayn.

Kross puts Zayn on the top rope and climbs, but Zayn elbows him off. Kross quickly elbows him and gets him in the tree of woe. Kross attacks Zayn in the tree of woe before saying, “I hate you, Sami, you liar!” Zayn drops down, and Kross covers for a one-count. Kross punches away at Zayn and looks around.

Kross sits on Zayn and punches him before laughing. Zayn fights back to get out of it. Kross quickly knees him in the midsection and sends him into the ropes. Zayn springboards over him and clotheslines him down. Zayn punches and chops Kross in the corner.

We see Kross look for the Kross-Jacket, but can't finish things off. Zayn survives. Kross gets Zayn in the corner of the ring and yells at him some more about "the truth." Zayn snaps to and comes to life out of nowhere, running Kross into the opposing corner and blasting him with a Helluva Kick for the win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

