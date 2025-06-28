Rhea Ripley Overcomes Raquel Rodriguez in Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh

Saudi Arabian Street Fight

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

After a commercial airs promoting a WWE Takeover: Perth three-day special, with WWE SmackDown on October 10, WWE Crown Jewel 2025 on October 11, and WWE Raw on October 13 in Perth, Western Australia, we see the pre-match video package for the first-ever Saudi Arabian Street Fight.

When the package wraps up, the theme for Raquel Rodriguez hits and out comes The Judgment Day member holding both of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships. She settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down. The entrance tune for Rhea Ripley hits and out comes "Mami."

Former friends turned bitter enemies are now both in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds and the two glare at each other before physically engaging. They finally get after it, with a collar and elbow lock-up to get things started. Rodriguez powers her into the ropes and knees her down. Rodriguez throws Ripley into the corner.

Rodriguez blocks a boot and goes for a fall-away slam. Ripley kicks her a few times before bouncing her face off her knee. Rodriguez absorbs a pair of clotheslines. Ripley ducks a right hand, but Rodriguez catches her on the rebound with a stiff clothesline. Rodriguez hits a pair of fall-away slams.

The crowd boos her. Ripley responds with a crescent kick before going to the top rope. Rodriguez sidesteps a missile dropkick before powering her into the corner. Rodriguez shoulders away at her midsection and elbows her in the face a few times. Rodriguez chops her and connects with an avalanche.

Ripley drops down. Rodriguez backs her against the ropes and ties her arms to the ropes. Rodriguez punches away at the midsection and chops the chest. Rodriguez goes outside and pulls a chair and a kendo stick from under the ring. Ripley looks worried. Rodriguez smashes Ripley’s midsection with the kendo stick.

Ripley is helpless as she is still tied to the ropes. Rodriguez grabs the steel chair, but Ripley makes a last-ditch effort to boot it into her face. Rodriguez is stunned. Ripley manages to get out of the ropes and knocks Rodriguez out of the ring. Ripley then knocks Rodriguez headfirst into the steel steps.

Ripley pulls the hood off the Arabic announce table before laying it across the barricade in the timekeeper’s area. Ripley also clears the table of debris. Ripley bounces Rodriguez off the commentary table and pulls her onto the table. Ripley goes to suplex her off the table and through the table’s hood, but Rodriguez blocks it.

Ripley knocks her off the table and goes for a cannonball, but Rodriguez catches her mid-air and pulls her up for a powerbomb through the table hood. In the ring, a table is laid across the top rope in the corner as a platform. Ripley hits an Avalanche Rip-Tide to Rodriguez off of it for the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

