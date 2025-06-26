×
Possible SPOILER Reveals WWE King of the Ring Winner Ahead of Night of Champions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2025
A significant spoiler has emerged ahead of WWE’s upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event, potentially revealing the winner of this year’s King of the Ring Tournament.

The highly anticipated final will see Cody Rhodes go head-to-head with longtime friend and rival Randy Orton, with the winner earning a coveted Undisputed WWE Championship opportunity at SummerSlam. The storyline has been building steadily, and anticipation is at an all-time high for the showdown.

During a discussion with TC on WrestleVotes Radio via Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes shared that Cody Rhodes is currently scheduled to win the King of the Ring Tournament. While nothing is officially confirmed until the event airs, this would set Rhodes on a collision course with the reigning champion at SummerSlam.

JoeyVotes further noted that the current plan involves John Cena retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship in his match against CM Punk. The report emphasized, however, that WWE has been known to make last-minute creative changes, but as things stand, Cena vs. Rhodes is being positioned as the SummerSlam main event.

