Keith Lee Breaks Silence on AEW Absence

Keith Lee has taken to social media to ease concerns about his health, assuring fans that he is doing well despite his continued absence from AEW television.

In response to a fan’s question on Twitter, Lee replied, “Again, I am quite fine. It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well.”

Lee also addressed another supporter who mentioned starting a fan-driven campaign to bring him back to AEW TV. He responded with calm optimism, saying, “I’ve been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself.”

The powerhouse performer has not wrestled at all in 2024 and has yet to compete in 2025. His most recent in-ring appearance came in December 2023, when he defeated Brian Cage on an episode of AEW Collision. He had been scheduled to appear at AEW’s World End pay-per-view later that month but was pulled from the show due to an undisclosed injury.

Lee later revealed he had been battling that same injury for over a year and that while it was “mostly well taken care of,” it worsened leading up to the event. In January 2024, he disclosed that he would be undergoing double surgeries to address the issue.

Now 40, Lee has held championship gold in both AEW and WWE. He captured the AEW Tag Team Titles alongside Swerve Strickland in 2022, and during his time in WWE, he made history by holding the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship simultaneously. Lee also overcame a serious health scare in 2021 when his heart became inflamed following a bout with COVID-19, a condition that nearly ended his in-ring career.