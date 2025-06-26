×
Blake Monroe Opens Up About Her Journey to WWE in Emotional New Video

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2025
Blake Monroe Opens Up About Her Journey to WWE in Emotional New Video

Blake Monroe has officially joined WWE, marking the next major chapter in her wrestling journey with a sense of clarity and rediscovered passion. Formerly known as Mariah May, Monroe opened up in an emotional video on her YouTube channel about the winding path that led her to WWE and how she reignited her love for the business when she needed it most.

Monroe shared that she had been feeling unsure of her future at the end of last year, admitting, “I felt a little dejected at the end of last year and I didn’t know it (WWE) was an option for me.” However, a return to training helped her reconnect with her goals. “I actually started training at Flatbacks, which is an amazing school. I was training in Atlanta and I just fell in love with wrestling again.”

Flatbacks, run by WWE veterans Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears, gave Monroe a fresh start. It was there that her confidence and motivation began to return. “I felt like I was back in the game, and I want to do so much more,” she said.

Encouragement from those around her made a huge impact. “I spoke to my manager and he said, ‘I believe in you.’ And I spoke to people around me and they were like, ‘I believe in you,’” she said. But it was a conversation with her parents that solidified her next move.

“Even my dad said, ‘Your life isn’t a dress rehearsal, you get one go. This is your dream since you were a little kid.’” Those words were the final push she needed.

“And so everything happened really quickly. I’m doing it. I’m officially a WWE Superstar,” Monroe announced.

