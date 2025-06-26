×
“WWE: Unreal” Docuseries Premieres July on Netflix

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 26, 2025
“WWE: Unreal” Docuseries Premieres July on Netflix

A behind-the-scenes look at the creative chaos of WWE is heading to Netflix this summer.

The streaming giant has confirmed that “WWE: Unreal” will premiere on Tuesday, July 29 as part of its July programming lineup. The first season will feature five episodes, each running for approximately 50 minutes.

Netflix describes the series as an unprecedented look behind the curtain: “For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”

“WWE: Unreal” is a collaboration between WWE, Skydance Sports, NFL Films, and Omaha Productions, the company founded by NFL icon Peyton Manning. Manning also serves as an executive producer alongside Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Marc Pomarico.

The project has been in the works since WWE struck its landmark partnership with Netflix, which officially became the broadcast home for WWE Raw in early 2025. Netflix also offers a broad selection of WWE content in various international markets.

A teaser trailer for the series was previously unveiled in April.

