Ryback Responds to Kevin Owens’ Comments Made on Cody Rhodes’ Podcast

Kevin Owens did not hold back during a recent conversation with Cody Rhodes, where the two spoke candidly on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast. Owens made a pointed remark about certain former WWE stars who, in his words, “overestimated their appeal” once they left the company. He referenced a specific wrestler, whose name was censored in the final edit, as someone who charged an “insane” amount for bookings post-WWE.

Though the identity was muted, Ryback took it upon himself to respond, strongly implying that he was the one being referenced. The former Intercontinental Champion released a detailed statement to defend his post-WWE career and clear the air.

“I was made aware & saw the clip of @FightOwensFight & @CodyRhodes, two guys I always liked & got along with. It’s clear they were referencing me, even with the name censored.”

Ryback explained that his booking rate was determined by his then-manager, Pat Buck, who was also a promoter. He stated that every promoter he worked with during his independent run profited from the events and received full value for their investment, including fan engagement and in-ring performances.

“For context: I was booked solid for 3 years straight after WWE. My rate was set by my then-manager Pat Buck (a promoter himself), and every promoter I worked with made money and got my full effort, meet & greets, matches, fan time, all of it.”

He went on to clarify that his career was derailed not due to a lack of demand, but because of serious health concerns. He detailed the extent of his injuries and the medical advice he received.

“What’s often left out: I walked away from a multi-million dollar WWE contract. I wasn’t fired. I needed a 5-disc fusion and full right shoulder replacement at 34. I was told not to wrestle again. I had nerve damage that risked paralysis if I continued.”

Ryback added that he also made a personal decision to stay home and care for his dog Sophie, who had severe health issues of her own. He credited this time with helping him rebuild his life, physically and mentally.

“I also made the choice to stay home and care for my dog Sophie, who developed severe disc disease, had multiple ruptures and surgeries, and was paralyzed twice. I refused to put her down just to keep traveling and making more money, I already had what I needed.”

“Sophie turns 10 this November. And every second with her was worth it.”

Ryback also revealed that he underwent an extensive number of stem cell procedures and has seen significant recovery, including the regrowth of discs in his spine. He noted that he is now getting closer to an in-ring return.

“I’ve had 20 stem cell procedures and was blessed to regrow all 5 discs in my back. I’m now finally close to being able to return.”

While Ryback admitted the comments felt like “a low blow,” especially from two peers he respected, he stressed that he harbors no resentment.

“So yes, I do feel the comment was a low blow, especially coming from two guys I respected and spoke well of. But I’m not bitter. I’ve made peace with @WWE and let go of the past.”

“This isn’t a storyline. It’s real life. Survival. Growth. Perspective.”

He concluded his message by sending well wishes to both Owens and Rhodes, saying, “I wish Kevin a strong recovery, and I send both him and Cody nothing but love, health & continued success. 🙏”