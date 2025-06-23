WWE Monday Night Raw Results - June 23, 2025

Tonight on RAW, we will have appearances from Bill Goldberg & Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch puts her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bayley, a Queen of the Ring Semi-Finals Match pitting Roxanne Perez & Jade Cargill against each other, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso collide in a King of the Ring Semi-Finals Match, Bron Breakker takes on Penta and more!

We see Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Roxanne Perez & Finn Balor, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, and Bayley either hanging out backstage or walking into the arena in their respective groups.

Ringside, Seth Rollins' music blares through the arena and Rollins makes his way out with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman. Breakker is in his wrestling attire and the rest are dressed in civilian clothes - Breakker's match with Penta is probably up next after Rollins cuts a promo. Rollins welcomes us to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins says Columbus is giving him mixed signals so he asks "What do you want?". He says one minute there are CM Punk chants, then OTC chants, barking for Breakker or singing his song and the crowd erupts singing Rollins' song. He says the crowd has no idea what they want so he doesn't care. He says this is why he's a visionary so he can tell everyone what's good for them. Rollins says even the things we think we want - is all thanks to him. He says Roman Reigns exists because of him, CM Punk is back in the WWE because the WWE wanted to cash in on how much Rollins hates CM Punk. He brings up Cody Rhodes and says he put Rhodes on the map. He talks about how he was the first champion for some belts and how he created the legacy of these titles. He says he's the past, and present of the company and his faction is the future of WWE. He talks about how LA Knight put opposition in front of him and that's why Reed took him apart with Tsunamis. He then talks about Breakker's upcoming match against Penta who is also a thorn in their side. Rollins says lots of the guys think they can cut it on top, and all these men need to realize they're running for second place. Penta's music halts Rollins' promo and we roll into our first match.

Match 1: Bron Breakker /w Paul Heyman -vs- Penta

We come back from a commercial break, and the bell rings and both men circle the ring for the first minute or so. Breakker leaves the ring and Paul Heyman gives him some orders and he gets back in the ring and the match begins. Breakker punches Penta in the corner and Penta is able to get Breakker down with a headscissor. Breakker is taken down with a springboard crossbody and then Penta connects with his handstand double kick. Breakker rolls out of the ring again and Penta gets caught trying to dive out to Breakker and Breakker slams down Penta. Breakker kicks Penta and then suplexes Penta. Penta starts with punches and chops on Breakker and Breakker drops Penta with a kick and then hits a backbreaker on Penta and covers him for a two count. Breakker rams his shoulder into Penta in the corner. Breakker hits a running clothesline on Penta grounding him. Breakker stomps on Penta against the ropes. Breakker sits Penta on the top turnbuckles and Penta is knocked down from the top with a punch from Breakker. Breakker climbs the ropes and Penta starts with chops on Breakker and then hits a hurricanrana on Breakker sending him to the mat off the middle rope. Penta kicks Breakker and then sends Breakker over the top rope. Penta launches himself over the ropes and is caught but Penta counters and sends Breakker into the ring post. Penta gets back in the ring and throws himself over the ropes onto Breakker and we cut to a break.

We're back from commercial, Penta is being slammed into the announce desk and then Breakker gets on the apron and jumps off the apron onto the announce desk crashing into Penta. Breakker sends Penta back in the ring and then stomps on Penta. Penta kicks Breakker and Breakker catches Penta and slams him down on his knees and then covers Penta for a near fall. Breakker gets Penta in a headlock in the middle of the ring and Penta tries to fight out of the hold. Penta punches Breakker and then kicks Breakker in the face. Penta hits a slingblade on Breakker and chops Breakker in the corner. Penta suplexes Breakker and covers him for a two count. Penta goes for the Mexican Destroyer but Breakker catches him and then hits a top rope Frankensteiner on Penta and covers him for a near fall. Breakker goes for a spear and Penta kicks him in the face instead. Penta DDTs Breakker and then hits The Mexican Destroyer on Breakker and covers him for a near fall. Penta goes for the PentaDriver and Breakker counters. Penta kicks Breakker and goes for a springboard splash but Breakker catches him mid air with a spear and gets the win.

Winner: Bron Breakker

After the match, Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed come out to celebrate with Breakker. Rollins gets in Penta's face and tells Penta to stay out of his way, and this is Penta's final warning.

Adam Pearce is on the phone with Nick Aldis when AJ Styles comes in. Pearce says Dominik Mysterio is hurt and their match is postponed. He tells Styles that Styles is first in line for when Mysterio is all healed up. The New Day comes in with Grayson Waller and they want to talk to Pearce about a photoshoot. Pearce says he wants to talk to them about a match with Judgement Day next week. Waller tells Pearce to not treat his friends like that and leaves.

Michael Cole interviews Bill Goldberg about his match against Gunther. Goldberg says he takes his family to a WWE event as a fan. He talks about Gunther calling him out and the lack of respect Gunther has. Goldberg says Gunther embarrassed him and there was no way Goldberg would let Gunther get away with that. Goldberg says Gunther basically offered himself up to Goldberg as Goldberg was looking for someone to fight for his retirement match and he swears to beat the **** out of Gunther.

Roxanne Perez warms up backstage with The Judgement Day. Raquel Rodriguez says she misses Liv Morgan and Balor says they all do but they can't be sitting here all sad. He gives them all a pep talk and tells them all to keep their chins up. Balor tells Rodriguez that she's an enforcer and she should go get revenge on Rhea Ripley, and she says she will and leaves. Mysterio wishes Perez luck and the boys all smirk at him.

Bayley stretches backstage. Lyra Valkyria comes by to wish her luck and they argue. Bayley says this title match means a lot to her and Valkyria is first in line when she beats Becky Lynch.

Match 2 - Queen of the Ring Semi-Finals Match: Jade Cargill -vs- Roxanne Perez

Perez avoids Cargill and keeps leaving the ring before the bout can start. Perez slaps Cargill and runs out of the ring. Back in the ring, Perez gets Cargill in a headlock. Cargill throws Perez off of her and then pummels her in the corner. Cargill lifts up Perez and chokes her and then throws Perez into the corner. Perez slaps Cargill again and then runs out of the ring again. Cargill slams down Perez and then Cargill slaps Perez. Perez guillotines Cargill and Cargill hits a backbreaker on Perez. Cargill throws Perez across the ring and then starts doing push-ups while Perez is laid out. Cargill chases Perez around the ring and gets Perez on her shoulders and walks her up the steel steps. Perez slides off and slams down Cargill on the steps and hits a dropkick and we cut to commercial break.

Back to RAW, Cargill kicks down Perez and Perez starts slamming into Cargill against the turnbuckles. Perez tackles Cargill down taking out her leg and then hits a running uppercut on Cargill. Perez hits a springboard moonsault and covers for a near fall. Cargill goes to slam Perez but Perez counters into a sleeper hold. Cargill breaks the hold. Perez goes for a crossbody on Cargill who catches Perez and hits a fallaway slam. Cargill takes down Perez with punches and hits a spinebuster on Perez. Cargill licks Perez's face and chokeslams Perez and covers her for a near fall. Cargill hits a superkick on Perez and sets her up for Jaded. Perez rolls through and rolls up Cargill for a two count. Perez takes down Cargill and kicks her in the back of the neck and covers her for a two count. Perez kicks Cargill and goes for PopRox but Cargill counters and kicks Perez and then hits a powerbomb on Perez. Cargill hits Jaded and gets the win.

Winner: Jade Cargill

As Cargill celebrates by the Queen of the Ring crown, Asuka comes out and stands face to face with Jade Cargill.

Gunther walks backstage and then we cut to commercial.

Sheamus talks to Akira Tozawa, Maxxine Dupri and Natalya. He tells the girls that they'll dominate the tag division. Rusev comes by and tells Sheamus he's still trying to be everyone's friend and he'll get stabbed in the back. Sheamus tells Rusev to put up or shut up. Rusev tells Sheamus he will make new memories with Sheamus.

Gunther makes his way out to the ring and gets in the ring. He says last week should have been a celebration for him winning the World Championship - but instead Bill Goldberg tells him that he's next. Gunther says he thought about what it means to be "next" - he says Goldberg was destructive in his prime, but it isn't 1999 anymore and now Gunther is the best and him having the title proves it. He says Goldberg can't even lace up is boots and pokes fun at Goldberg's age. Gunther apologizes to Goldberg's wife and kid for what he's going to do to Billy boy. He says he will make sure he kills Goldberg's legacy and squashes this myth about Goldberg being dominant.

Becky Lynch is getting ready for her match, Jackie Redmond comes by and asks her for her thoughts. Lynch says she's saw Bayley and Lyra Valkyria plotting against her and then leaves because she's said too much. Redmond then approaches Sami Zayn and asks him how he's processed his loss. Karrion Kross and Scarlett pop in and Kross asks Zayn what happened with his match against Randy Orton? Exactly what Kross predicted. He tells Zayn that Zayn will never become World Champion. Zayn says ok and then punches Kross. He tells Kross he's done talking to Kross and he's talked to Adam Pearce and they have a match. Scarlett and Kross laugh after Zayn leaves and they suggest this was all a ploy to get a match against Zayn at Night of Champions.

Match 3 - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch(c) -vs- Bayley

The women lock up and grapple for power. Bayley gets Lynch against the turnbuckle. Lynch slaps Bayley and Bayley punches away at Lynch. Lynch is clotheslined and Bayley hits her with an elbow to her spine. Lynch goes for the Disarmher and Bayley counters and gets Lynch on the apron. Lynch gets stunned on the ropes and falls outside the ring. Bayley goes out after her and hits an elbow off the steel steps on to Lynch. Lynch is slammed into the barricades and then sent back into the ring. Bayley punches down Lynch and climbs the ropes. Lynch gets to the turnbuckles too and slams down Bayley's arm on the ropes and we cut to commercial break.

Back to the match, and both women are down on the mat. Bayley clotheslines Lynch a couple times and hits a belly to back suplex followed by a running knee. Bayley hits a spinning sidewalk slam and covers Lynch for a near fall. The women counter moves and Lynch hits an Angle Slam. Bayley hits a Bayley to Belly Suplex and covers Lynch who kicks out. Bayley throws Lynch into the corner and then sunset flips Lynch in the corner and covers for a two count. Bayley climbs the ringpost and Lynch punches her and climbs up too. Lynch punches Bayley as they're both on the top rope. Lynch hits a superplex and then gets Bayley in an arm bar. Bayley counters and rolls up Lynch for a two count. Bayley hits a half crab on Lynch and Lynch makes it to the ropes breaking the hold. Bayley smokes Lynch with a punch and Lynch boots Bayley. They trade punches in the middle of the ring and Bayley hits a ManHandle Slam on Lynch and Lynch rolls out of the ring after taking the move to avoid a pin. Outside the ring, Lynch throws Bayley over the announce desk. Lynch stacks chairs on Bayley, burying her in hopes of a count out. Lynch gets back in the ring and the ref starts counting. Lyra Valkyria runs out and comes out Bayley's aid. Lynch attacks Valkyria and tries to get her to punch her. Bayley tries to get in the ring but Lynch clocks her and then hits a baseball slide on Valkyria. Bayley throws Lynch over the announce desk and slams Lynch's head against the ringpost outside the ring. Bayley sends Lynch into another ringpost and throws Lynch in the ring. Bayley climbs the ropes and Valkyria runs in and starts beating on Lynch calling for a DQ.

Winner by DQ and STILL Women's Intercontinental Champion: Becky Lynch

Valkyria and Bayley argue in the ring after the match.

We come back from commercial break and Chad Gable is backstage with Ivy Nile. He tells Nile she's his favourite student. He tells Nile to wipe out Stephanie Vaquer regardless of the cost. Gable sees Penta walk by and he tells Penta it was his pleasure to watch Bron Breakker beat him up. Penta kicks Gable and then hits The Sacrifice on Gable backstage as Ludwig Kaiser watches.

Raquel Rodriguez is in the ring and calls out Rhea Ripley. She tells Ripley she won't get screwed over by Ripley and tells her to come in the ring and take the beating she deserves. Rhea Ripley comes out, and runs into the ring. Ripley punches Rodriguez and Rodriguez takes down Ripley. Ripley kicks Rodriguez out of the ring and Rodriguez spears Ripley into the apron and sends her over the barricades into the timekeepers area. Rodriguez pulls a table out from under the ring and slides it into the ring. Ripley jumps off the announce desk and knocks down Rodriguez. She then slams Rodriguez into the steel steps. Ripley gets in the ring and sets up the table in the ring. Ripley goes to hit Riptide on Rodriguez but Roxanne Perez runs in and jumps onto Ripley's back. Rodriguez is able to catch Ripley and hit the Tejana Bomb on Ripley through the table. Rodriguez helps Perez up and hugs her as they watch Ripley laid out with her table under her.

Cody Rhodes walks backstage before his upcoming match.

Adam Pearce is backstage, and Rhea Ripley storms in and asks for a match against Raquel Rodriguez. Pearce suggests a street fight.

Match 4 - King of the Ring Semi-Finals Match: Cody Rhodes -vs- Jey Uso

The bell rings and the men shake hands and lock up. Uso gets Rhodes in a headlock and takes down Rhodes with a spear. Uso tries covering Rhodes a couple times and Rhodes kicks out. They lock up again and this time Rhodes gets Uso in an arm bar. The men trade arm drags and then get back to their feet and face off again. Rhodes locks Uso in a side headlock and Uso powers out but Rhodes goes for CrossRhodes but Uso counters and goes for a superkick but Rhodes dodges it and we cut to commercial.

Back to our Main Event, Uso goes for a running hip attack but Rhodes moves. Rhodes slaps Uso in a Figure Four Leg Lock and Uso tries to break the hold. Uso gets to the ropes and the hold is broken. Uso kicks Rhodes and then clocks him with a superkick and then an uppercut. Rhodes punches Uso and Uso hits a Samoan Drop on Rhodes and covers for a two count. Uso hits a running hip attack on Rhodes and goes for The Uso Splash but Rhodes gets his knees up. Rhodes gets Uso in a Kimura Lock in the middle of the ring. Uso gets on his feet and breaks the hold and puts Rhodes in a sleeper hold. Uso climbs Rhodes' back while still having the hold locked - Rhodes walks to the ropes and dumps Uso over the ropes and the hold is broken. Rhodes goes for a suicide dive onto Uso, but Uso sees this and strikes him in the face before Rhodes could fly out. Uso climbs the ropes and Rhodes punches him and both men are now on the top turnbuckle punching each other. Rhodes is knocked down, but runs back up and hits a superplex on Uso and we cut to commercial.

Back to RAW, both Uso and Rhodes are laid out - they both get to their knees and start trading punches. Rhodes gets a few punches in a row and Uso comes back with punches. The men both block each others' taunting punches and Rhodes takes down Uso with a shoulder check. Uso hits a snapping powerslam on Rhodes and then sets up Rhodes for CrossRhodes but Rhodes counters out of it. Rhodes hits the Cody Cutter on Uso and covers for a near fall. Rhodes goes for a Disaster Kick but Uso sidesteps and spears Rhodes. Uso covers Rhodes and Rhodes kicks out at two. Uso tries for another spear but Rhodes kicks him. Rhodes climbs the ropes and flies off hitting a super Cody Cutter and covers Uso for a near fall. Rhodes goes for CrossRhodes and Uso counters and connects with a CrossRhodes of his own on Rhodes. Uso covers Rhodes and Rhodes kicks out. Uso superkicks Rhodes and kicks him again and then hits Rhodes with a spear. Uso climbs the ropes and goes for the Uso Splash. Rhodes runs up the ropes and hits a top rope cutter on Uso. Rhodes hits CrossRhodes and gets the win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

After the match, Rhodes and Uso chat back and forth before shaking hands and embracing. Uso celebrates with Rhodes and we get the end credits.