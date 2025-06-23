No Heat: WWE and AEW Reportedly Fine with American Gladiators Roles

Wrestling fans were quick to stir up speculation that WWE and AEW were unhappy with some of their stars appearing on Amazon Prime’s reboot of American Gladiators, but according to a trusted source, that narrative is simply not true.

Sean Ross Sapp addressed the rumors during a recent Fightful Select Q&A, confirming that both companies are reportedly on board with the involvement of their talent. Sapp dismissed the speculation and provided insight based on conversations he had before the reboot was officially announced.

“There were some rumors that either WWE or AEW had an issue with the fact that Wardlow and Kamille of AEW were on the show and Miz is hosting. Before this even got announced, I asked, does AEW have any problem with this? And I was told no, it’s on Prime, they’re good with it. They got a good partnership with Prime.”

As for WWE, Sapp said he followed up when initial reports claimed the company may not be thrilled about The Miz sharing a platform with AEW performers. WWE’s response was clear.

“And then when the report came out about WWE being, or one side being upset, I reached out to WWE higher ups and they were like, we haven’t heard anything like that. We don’t expect anything but professionalism from those talent and all that. So I have not heard one peep regarding any issues regarding American Gladiators and either of the companies.”

The American Gladiators reboot features AEW’s Wardlow and Kamille in Gladiator roles and The Miz serving as host. The show is part of a larger rollout by Amazon Prime, which includes a 24/7 streaming channel and a tour in collaboration with Live Nation. Other recognizable names such as J Rod, Jessie Godderz, and Eric Bugenhagen (formerly known as Rick Boogs) are also part of the cast.

So while social media continues to speculate, it seems both AEW and WWE are perfectly content letting their stars jump from the ring to the arena floor.