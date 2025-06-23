×
WWE Still Moving Forward with Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Tensions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2025
WWE Still Moving Forward with Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Tensions

The upcoming WWE Night of Champions event is still on track to take place in Saudi Arabia this Saturday, despite growing geopolitical concerns in the region. The situation has drawn attention following recent United States military action in Iran and warnings of potential retaliation against American interests in the Middle East.

Concerns over the show's safety and status have been raised, but WWE has made no official statement regarding a cancellation or relocation of either Night of Champions or this week’s SmackDown, both of which are scheduled for Saudi Arabia. According to PWInsider, multiple WWE representatives declined to comment when asked directly about the situation.

Internally, WWE is proceeding as normal. Talent and staff are expected to travel to Riyadh beginning Wednesday, and all logistics remain in motion. A decision to change plans would have to come very soon due to the tight travel schedule.

On-site activity in Riyadh also suggests no disruption. WWE’s production team already on the ground has continued working through pre-show setup without pause, and wrestlers have not been informed of any changes.

For now, all indications point to Night of Champions going ahead as originally planned from Saudi Arabia.

