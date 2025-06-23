Mick Foley Announces Farewell Tour for 2028 to Mark 30 Years of Hell in a Cell

Mick Foley is preparing to say goodbye to the spotlight with one final tour set for 2028. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed his intentions during a recent appearance on D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel, where he confirmed he will embark on a farewell run titled the 30 Years of Hell Tour.

This upcoming tour will commemorate the 30th anniversary of his unforgettable Hell in a Cell clash with The Undertaker at the 1998 King of the Ring. That historic bout left an indelible mark on WWE history, featuring the harrowing moment Foley was thrown off the top of the cell onto the announcers’ table and later chokeslammed through the roof of the structure. The scars from that night, Foley admitted, are ones he carries both physically and emotionally.

“The only reason I do not fix the teeth now is they are a reminder of that night,” he said.

Now nearing 60 years old, Foley shared his plans to leave public life behind after the tour concludes.

“I thought now that I am 60, maybe I will fix it. I might wait until I am 63,” Foley remarked. “30 years of Hell. I am going to go back out on the road again for one final tour in 2028 for the 30 Years of Hell Tour, and the idea is to hang it up completely, fix my teeth, maybe start wearing nice clothes so no one knows who I am, and just disappear into the night.”