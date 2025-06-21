Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa Set for WWE Night of Champions

WWE has officially added another high-stakes showdown to the Night of Champions lineup. The United States Championship will now be on the line as tensions between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa reached a breaking point during the latest episode of SmackDown.

In the ring, Solo Sikoa appeared to extend an olive branch, expressing regret over recent events with Fatu and insisting he still had love for him. Fatu, unconvinced, called him out for his sudden change in attitude since Fatu captured the United States Title, accusing Sikoa of being driven by jealousy. The exchange quickly turned physical, with Jimmy Uso getting caught in the chaos while trying to intervene.

Following the heated confrontation, Fatu laid down a direct challenge to Sikoa, making the match official for Night of Champions.

The updated card for WWE Night of Champions on June 28, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia now features:

King of the Ring Tournament Final : Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso

Queen of the Ring Tournament Final : Roxanne Perez or Jade Cargill vs. Asuka

Undisputed WWE Championship : John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

WWE Intercontinental Championship : Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

