Three Title Matches Set for WWE SmackDown in Riyadh Before Night of Champions

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2025
WWE is loading up the final SmackDown before Night of Champions with a stacked card that will see three championship matches take place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In one of the featured bouts, Tiffany Stratton will put the WWE Women’s Championship on the line in a Last Woman Standing match against former ally Nia Jax. After Jax ambushed Stratton on last week’s episode, the tension escalated again this week when the two came to blows in another intense brawl, setting the stage for a brutal showdown.

The WWE Tag Team Championships will also be defended as The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, face off against Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of The Wyatt Sicks. Gacy and Lumis have caused chaos since aligning with the dark faction, and now they aim to claim gold.

Additionally, Zelina Vega will defend her WWE Women’s United States Championship against Giulia. The rising star earned her title shot and now looks to leave Riyadh as champion.

These high-stakes matches will build the final momentum heading into Night of Champions, which takes place in the same city the following evening.

