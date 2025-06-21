×
Goldberg Says He Remains “Remorseful” Over Career-Ending Kick to Bret Hart

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2025
Over two decades after a controversial in-ring incident changed the course of a fellow legend’s career, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is once again speaking out with deep regret. The former WCW icon reflected on his infamous kick to Bret “The Hitman” Hart at Starrcade 1999, which led to a severe concussion and ultimately forced Hart into retirement.

In a new interview with Dan Sileo of JAKIB Sports, Goldberg reiterated that the strike was completely unintentional and something he continues to feel remorse over.

“I kicked Bret Hart in the head on accident a hundred years ago and I’ve been remorseful ever since. And I’ve said I was sorry. I was young in the business, no question, and people make mistakes,” Goldberg said, directly addressing the long-standing criticism.

Goldberg strongly denied any suggestion that he would ever purposely harm another performer, especially those who guided him during his early years in wrestling.

“People have to understand that I was extremely lucky to break into the business when I did…There were guys that were unbelievable sources of information, the coaches, and the people who took the time to help me out. I never would take advantage of anybody. Do you think I’m gonna cheapshot people?” he continued.

As Goldberg prepares for what is being promoted as his final match, a high-profile bout against GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, his words carry the weight of reflection and finality.

