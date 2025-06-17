WWE Adds Title Match to Night of Champions as AJ Styles Faces Dominik Mysterio

WWE has added another championship bout to the upcoming Night of Champions event, as AJ Styles is officially set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
The announcement was made during Monday’s WWE RAW, where John Cena vs CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship was also confirmed as the main event. Following that news, Dominik Mysterio found himself in the spotlight after a confrontation involving AJ Styles.
After Styles picked up a victory over JD McDonagh in singles action, Mysterio attempted a post-match ambush. Styles, anticipating the attack, struck first with a well-placed kick. However, Finn Bálor rushed to Mysterio’s aid, saving him from further damage. In the chaos, Styles managed to swipe Mysterio’s title belt, intensifying their feud ahead of the match.
WWE Night of Champions will be held on June 28, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The current card includes:
King of the Ring Final: Sami Zayn or Randy Orton vs Cody Rhodes or TBD
Queen of the Ring Final: Roxanne Perez or Jade Cargill vs Alexa Bliss or Asuka
Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs CM Punk
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs AJ Styles
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 17th 2025
Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko
Jun. 18th 2025
Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Jun. 20th 2025
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Jun. 20th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 21st 2025
Moon Township, Pennsylvania
Jun. 21st 2025
Columbus, Ohio
Jun. 23rd 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jun. 24th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 25th 2025
Kent, Washington
Jun. 25th 2025
Leave a Comment ()