WWE Adds Title Match to Night of Champions as AJ Styles Faces Dominik Mysterio

WWE has added another championship bout to the upcoming Night of Champions event, as AJ Styles is officially set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The announcement was made during Monday’s WWE RAW, where John Cena vs CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship was also confirmed as the main event. Following that news, Dominik Mysterio found himself in the spotlight after a confrontation involving AJ Styles.

After Styles picked up a victory over JD McDonagh in singles action, Mysterio attempted a post-match ambush. Styles, anticipating the attack, struck first with a well-placed kick. However, Finn Bálor rushed to Mysterio’s aid, saving him from further damage. In the chaos, Styles managed to swipe Mysterio’s title belt, intensifying their feud ahead of the match.

WWE Night of Champions will be held on June 28, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The current card includes: