×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: King of the Ring Heats Up, Nikki Bella Set to Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: King of the Ring Heats Up, Nikki Bella Set to Return

WWE Raw returns tonight with a high-stakes episode as the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue to unfold. Two key fatal four-way matches will determine which stars move on to the semi-finals, bringing them one step closer to a title shot.

In the men's tournament, Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Rusev are set to battle in what promises to be a hard-hitting encounter. Joining them is the newly revealed fourth entrant, Jey Uso. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed Uso's inclusion over the weekend, explaining that he had reserved the final spot for the loser of last week’s World Heavyweight Championship match. Now, Uso gets a chance to work his way back toward another shot at GUNTHER.

On the women’s side, Asuka returns to action for the first time since May after being sidelined with injury. She enters the Queen of the Ring tournament and will face Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, and Stephanie Vaquer in a competitive first-round match.

Tonight’s episode will also highlight major developments in the women’s division. Liv Morgan will be in action against Kairi Sane and is also expected to speak about her brutal attack on Nikki Bella last week. Bella is scheduled to appear tonight as well, likely to respond to Morgan’s actions. Meanwhile, Bayley will also be back on Raw to further escalate her recent feud with Becky Lynch.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 17th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jun. 20th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 2

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 21st 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Columbus, Ohio

Jun. 23rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 24th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy