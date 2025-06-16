Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: King of the Ring Heats Up, Nikki Bella Set to Return

WWE Raw returns tonight with a high-stakes episode as the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue to unfold. Two key fatal four-way matches will determine which stars move on to the semi-finals, bringing them one step closer to a title shot.

In the men's tournament, Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Rusev are set to battle in what promises to be a hard-hitting encounter. Joining them is the newly revealed fourth entrant, Jey Uso. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed Uso's inclusion over the weekend, explaining that he had reserved the final spot for the loser of last week’s World Heavyweight Championship match. Now, Uso gets a chance to work his way back toward another shot at GUNTHER.

On the women’s side, Asuka returns to action for the first time since May after being sidelined with injury. She enters the Queen of the Ring tournament and will face Raquel Rodriguez, Ivy Nile, and Stephanie Vaquer in a competitive first-round match.

Tonight’s episode will also highlight major developments in the women’s division. Liv Morgan will be in action against Kairi Sane and is also expected to speak about her brutal attack on Nikki Bella last week. Bella is scheduled to appear tonight as well, likely to respond to Morgan’s actions. Meanwhile, Bayley will also be back on Raw to further escalate her recent feud with Becky Lynch.