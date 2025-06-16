×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Silver Returns to ROH to Aid Dark Order Against Frat House

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
John Silver Returns to ROH to Aid Dark Order Against Frat House

Ring of Honor fans were in for a surprise when John Silver made his unexpected return on episode 120 of ROH TV. The longtime Dark Order member, known affectionately as the “Meat Man,” had been out of action with a torn hamstring. He returned just in time to save Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds from another beatdown at the hands of the Frat House.

The Frat House crew, Preston Vance, Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Jacked Jameson have been building their presence in ROH with their rowdy antics and chaotic energy. Their motto, “Win or lose, we booze,” has made them a wild-card faction that recently crossed into AEW territory, only to be crushed by The Opps.

Vance went one-on-one with Uno in a heated bout that built on their existing feud. Uno had a win in sight after hitting a discus lariat, a finisher he has used to mock Vance. But Jameson pulled the referee’s attention, creating a distraction that allowed the rest of the Frat House to swarm. Reynolds tried to intervene, but Garrison took him out, and Vance used the Frat House paddle to strike Uno and steal the victory.

Following the match, the Frat House launched a post-match assault, until Silver hit the ring. He stormed in, hitting German suplexes and a helicopter slam to clear the ring. The Frat House offered up local pledges as cannon fodder, but Silver had no trouble mowing through the chaos.

Backstage, Silver threw out a trios challenge to the Frat House. Commentary hinted that this rivalry could be headed to the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view on July 11.

 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 17th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jun. 20th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 2

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 21st 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Columbus, Ohio

Jun. 23rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 24th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy