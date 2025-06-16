John Silver Returns to ROH to Aid Dark Order Against Frat House

Ring of Honor fans were in for a surprise when John Silver made his unexpected return on episode 120 of ROH TV. The longtime Dark Order member, known affectionately as the “Meat Man,” had been out of action with a torn hamstring. He returned just in time to save Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds from another beatdown at the hands of the Frat House.

The Frat House crew, Preston Vance, Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Jacked Jameson have been building their presence in ROH with their rowdy antics and chaotic energy. Their motto, “Win or lose, we booze,” has made them a wild-card faction that recently crossed into AEW territory, only to be crushed by The Opps.

Vance went one-on-one with Uno in a heated bout that built on their existing feud. Uno had a win in sight after hitting a discus lariat, a finisher he has used to mock Vance. But Jameson pulled the referee’s attention, creating a distraction that allowed the rest of the Frat House to swarm. Reynolds tried to intervene, but Garrison took him out, and Vance used the Frat House paddle to strike Uno and steal the victory.

Following the match, the Frat House launched a post-match assault, until Silver hit the ring. He stormed in, hitting German suplexes and a helicopter slam to clear the ring. The Frat House offered up local pledges as cannon fodder, but Silver had no trouble mowing through the chaos.

Backstage, Silver threw out a trios challenge to the Frat House. Commentary hinted that this rivalry could be headed to the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view on July 11.