×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor Are Engaged to Be Married

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor Are Engaged to Be Married

Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor are officially engaged.

The AEW star shared the happy news on social media after proposing to Windsor, and she said yes. The two wrestlers, both fixtures in the international scene, are now preparing for their next chapter together as a couple.

Ospreay has been splitting his time between AEW dates and the United Kingdom to be with Windsor and her son. Earlier this month, Windsor herself made headlines by announcing she is now officially All Elite.

Windsor has been a strong presence on the independent circuit for years and has made recent appearances across the AEW and ROH landscape. Her most high-profile match so far came against Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship at Global Wars Australia.

The engagement has drawn widespread support, even from rivals. Ricochet humorously wrote, “I HATE...that I am so happy for you two.”

Congratulations to Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor on their engagement.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 17th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jun. 20th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 2

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 21st 2025

#impact

WWE Monday Night RAW

Columbus, Ohio

Jun. 23rd 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jun. 24th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 25th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy