Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor Are Engaged to Be Married

Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor are officially engaged.

The AEW star shared the happy news on social media after proposing to Windsor, and she said yes. The two wrestlers, both fixtures in the international scene, are now preparing for their next chapter together as a couple.

Ospreay has been splitting his time between AEW dates and the United Kingdom to be with Windsor and her son. Earlier this month, Windsor herself made headlines by announcing she is now officially All Elite.

Windsor has been a strong presence on the independent circuit for years and has made recent appearances across the AEW and ROH landscape. Her most high-profile match so far came against Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship at Global Wars Australia.

The engagement has drawn widespread support, even from rivals. Ricochet humorously wrote, “I HATE...that I am so happy for you two.”

Congratulations to Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor on their engagement.