Alberto Del Rio Falls Short in Chaotic TripleMania Regia Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
At TripleMania Regia in Monterrey, Alberto Del Rio’s attempt to reclaim the AAA Mega Championship from Hijo del Vikingo ended in chaos, controversy, and more outside interference, despite being held inside a steel cage.

The match was designed to be a fair fight following their last title bout, where Vikingo won with help from his father and Latin Lover. This time, Alberto requested the cage to keep all parties out. Instead, the bout turned into a circus of run-ins and distractions.

Alberto arrived with JBL and El Mesias, who repeatedly blocked Vikingo’s escape. Latin Lover, believed to be recovering from surgery, made a dramatic return to support Vikingo. Later, Octagon Jr. leveled Mesias with a fire extinguisher, while Laredo Kid and Niño Hamburguesa both delivered high-flying attacks on Alberto and his brother Hijo de Dos Caras, who was seated ringside with their father, Dos Caras.

The turning point came when Latin Lover handcuffed Alberto to the ropes just as he tried to stop Vikingo from climbing out. Although the cuffs broke and Alberto collapsed, Vikingo had a clear path to win.

While the match tied into AAA’s ongoing storyline between Alberto and Latin Lover, it once again cast Vikingo as a champion who cannot win decisively. The Monterrey crowd loudly supported Alberto, leaving the top tecnico being booed by his home crowd.

 

