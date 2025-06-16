×
Joe Hendry Electrifies TripleMania With Norteño Remix Entrance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 16, 2025
TripleMania Regia lit up Monterrey with chaos, surprise appearances, and standout moments, but few were as memorable as Joe Hendry’s entrance ahead of the TNA X-Division Championship Four-Way Match. As Moose prepared to defend his title against Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., El Mesias, and Hendry, the crowd erupted when the Scottish star made his entrance to a live Norteño remix of his theme.

The custom performance by EZ Band was a perfect cultural touch, energizing the Monterrey crowd and creating a viral moment online. The band proudly posted, "HE DID IT. Joe Hendry came out with our Norteño remix at TripleManía Regia… and the crowd went wild. Endless thanks to @joehendry. I believe in Joe Hendry."

Hendry’s presence in AAA continues his impressive streak of cross-promotional appearances, having also competed in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41.

