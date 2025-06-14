Ric Flair Says He Is Recovering After Revealing Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Ric Flair has shared a personal health update, revealing he is once again battling skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a photo on X showing bandages on his forehead with the caption, “On The Mend! 💪,” assuring fans that he is currently recovering.

This comes after recent photos sparked concern due to visible marks on Flair’s face. He initially denied any health issues in a post on social media, stating, “I’m Sorry Social Media Has Misled People, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind.” However, Flair later confirmed to PEOPLE magazine that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

“It’s the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer,” Flair said. “I will be undergoing treatment next week.”

Flair’s health battles are well known among fans, having previously survived organ failure and a medically induced coma in 2017.