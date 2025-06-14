×
Carlito Confirms WWE Departure, Now a Free Agent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 14, 2025
Carlito has officially entered free agency once again, confirming that his WWE contract has come to an end and will not be renewed. The former United States and Intercontinental Champion is now free to sign with any promotion.

He shared the update via Instagram, posting a video with the caption:
“Back in business!! #fullyavailable #nocontract #libre #ready #noworries”

This brings his second WWE stint to a close. His return began with a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico in 2023, where he received a strong reaction from the crowd. He later re-signed with WWE and was added to the Latino World Order storyline on SmackDown. However, after the group’s internal conflict was wrapped up, Carlito saw significantly less TV time.

His original run with WWE began in 2004, debuting with a shock win over John Cena for the United States Championship. Carlito quickly became known for his signature apple-spitting gimmick and captured the Intercontinental Title during his first Raw match. Alongside his brother Primo, he also won the WWE Tag Team Championships before being released in 2010. His return over a decade later proved to be brief, but fans may now see him pop up elsewhere.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carlito (@litocolon279)

